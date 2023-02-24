The London Fire Brigade is mourning the sudden loss of firefighter Rebecca “Bex” Connelly. The dedicated firefighter passed away on 23rd February 2023, leaving behind her family, friends, and colleagues, who are devastated by her loss.

According to reports, FF Connelly was off duty at the time. The exact cause of her illness and death is currently unknown.

The London Fire Brigade took to Twitter to express their condolences, saying, “We are all devastated to hear of the passing of our colleague, Firefighter Rebecca Connelly. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with her family, friends, and colleagues at this incredibly difficult time.”

FF Connelly was known for her bravery, dedication, and commitment to her job. She was highly respected by her colleagues and had a reputation for going above and beyond to ensure the safety of others.

In a Facebook post, Bex’s friend and colleague, Darren Beard, paid tribute to her, saying:

“I must have re-written this 100 times, but still, there are no words that will do you justice.

“You truly were one in a million, mate. I still remember my first day; you were showing me around the truck. I couldn’t understand a word you were saying as you were speaking so fast. But I remember you made me feel so welcome on the watch, and you’ve looked after me ever since.

“That’s just the person you were. Every single standby I went on as soon as I mentioned Northolt, it was- is that girl still there lovely girl talks a lot. Yep, that’s Bex.

“She would open her heart to anyone. You could literally meet her for 5 mins, and it would be like you’ve been mates for years.

“She had the purest heart you’ll ever find. She genuinely cared about you and would go out of her way to make sure you were okay.

“Station won’t be the same without you, mate. I’ll miss you turning up to roll call with 2 mins to spare. Or losing your car keys for the 20th time or coming down with someone else’s boots or shirt on.

“I’ll miss you forgetting what you were talking about mid-sentence; I’ll miss our little chats on the truck.

“But most of all, I’ll just miss you mate. I hope you’re at peace now and you’re having a beer with your old man x

“Stand down. Rest easy Bex xx”

FF Connelly’s death has sent shockwaves through the London Fire Brigade and the wider community, with many taking to social media to pay tribute to her and express their condolences.

London Fire Commissioner Andy Roe said:

“I am deeply saddened to hear of the death of Firefighter Bex Connelly while off duty. The thoughts of everyone at the London Fire Brigade are with her family, friends and colleagues.

“We are ensuring her colleagues and family receive all the support they need and ask for privacy during this difficult time.”