Teenager Detained in North London

In a significant development in public safety, the Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Command has apprehended a 17-year-old male in North London.

The arrest, made on 16 November, is part of a proactive investigation into online terrorist content.

This individual faces several serious charges, including encouragement of terrorism, dissemination of terrorist publications, arranging financial support for terrorism, and possession of a document useful for terrorism, all under the Terrorism Act (TACT) 2000 and 2006.

The Metropolitan Police has urged Londoners to remain vigilant in light of this event.

The teenager was taken to a South London police station and was released on bail until February 2024, pending further inquiries.

Commander Dominic Murphy, Head of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, said:

“This is another case where a teenager has been arrested on suspicion of what are serious terrorism offences, and we remain very concerned about the increasing numbers of young people we’re seeing feature in our investigations.

“We have officers working around the clock to counter the threat from terrorism, but the public can also play a big part as well. I would urge all Londoners – particularly as we now enter the festive season – to be vigilant when they are out and about in the capital over the coming days and weeks. Please report anything that doesn’t look or feel right to us. Your call won’t ruin any lives, but it could help to save them.”

A Decade of UK Terror Attacks

This arrest comes against a backdrop of numerous terrorist attacks in the UK over the past decade. These incidents underscore the persistent threat of terrorism in the country:

2013 Woolwich Attack : The murder of British soldier Lee Rigby in Woolwich, South-East London, by Michael Adebolajo and Michael Adebowale, highlighted the brutality of domestic terrorism.

: The murder of British soldier Lee Rigby in Woolwich, South-East London, by Michael Adebolajo and Michael Adebowale, highlighted the brutality of domestic terrorism. 2015 Glasgow Airport and Leytonstone Tube Attacks : A vehicle assault on Glasgow Airport and a stabbing at Leytonstone tube station in East London marked a concerning trend of lone-wolf attacks.

: A vehicle assault on Glasgow Airport and a stabbing at Leytonstone tube station in East London marked a concerning trend of lone-wolf attacks. 2017 Manchester Arena Bombing : Salman Abedi’s suicide bombing at a concert venue caused significant loss of life and injuries, shaking the nation.

: Salman Abedi’s suicide bombing at a concert venue caused significant loss of life and injuries, shaking the nation. 2017 Westminster Bridge, Finsbury Park Mosque, London Bridge, and Parsons Green Tube Attacks : These attacks, involving vehicular assaults, stabbings, and a homemade bomb, showed diverse methods of terror, impacting London significantly.

: These attacks, involving vehicular assaults, stabbings, and a homemade bomb, showed diverse methods of terror, impacting London significantly. 2020 Reading and Streatham Terror Attacks : Further vehicular and knife attacks in Reading and Streatham continued the pattern of lone-wolf terrorism.

: Further vehicular and knife attacks in Reading and Streatham continued the pattern of lone-wolf terrorism. 2021 London Bridge Attack: Yet another stabbing incident on London Bridge reaffirmed the ongoing terrorist threat in the UK’s capital.

Ongoing Vigilance Required

In light of these historical events and the recent arrests, the need for public vigilance and a robust counter-terrorism strategy is more evident than ever.

The Metropolitan Police and other security agencies remain committed to preventing such attacks and ensuring public safety.

If you see something that doesn’t feel right, you can report online or call the police to talk through your concerns in confidence on 0800 789 321.

In an emergency, always call 999.

