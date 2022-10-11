London Ambulance Service (LAS) staff will ballot its members on whether to carry out strike action over a pay dispute, the GMB union revealed on Monday.

In a statement, GMB organiser Lola McEvoy said:

“GMB members in the ambulance service have been forced to take a stand in order to protect patient care.

“They do not take industrial action lightly and it’s always a last resort – but things can’t go on like this; something has to give.”

The union said its 1,500 LAS members were “angry over the government’s imposed 4% pay award”.

The LAS joins the union’s members from Yorkshire, North East, West and East Midlands, North West and East of England Ambulance Services, who are all planning to vote on whether to take industrial action.

The news comes in the wake of similar proposed votes across Britain’s healthcare system as both junior doctors from the British Medical Association (BMA), and more than 300,000 members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) are set to begin voting on strike action.

