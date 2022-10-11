London Ambulance Service (LAS) staff will ballot its members on whether to carry out strike action over a pay dispute, the GMB union revealed on Monday.
In a statement, GMB organiser Lola McEvoy said:
“GMB members in the ambulance service have been forced to take a stand in order to protect patient care.
“They do not take industrial action lightly and it’s always a last resort – but things can’t go on like this; something has to give.”
The union said its 1,500 LAS members were “angry over the government’s imposed 4% pay award”.
The LAS joins the union’s members from Yorkshire, North East, West and East Midlands, North West and East of England Ambulance Services, who are all planning to vote on whether to take industrial action.
The news comes in the wake of similar proposed votes across Britain’s healthcare system as both junior doctors from the British Medical Association (BMA), and more than 300,000 members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) are set to begin voting on strike action.
Make sure you subscribe to our free newsletter to keep up-to-date with this story by clicking HERE
Before you go...
WE NEED YOUR HELP. As former emergency services & armed forces personnel, we pride ourselves on bringing you important, fast-moving and breaking news stories & videos which are free from the negative 'anti' bias which is often directed at the emergency services & NHS by some sections of the mainstream media.
One of the reasons we started 'Emergency Services News' back in 2018 was because we became tired of reading badly informed stories about the emergency services.
We want to be the unheard voice of the remarkable men and women who serve in the emergency services, NHS and armed forces. And with around 500k page views each month, we are getting there!
As income from ads, the mainstay source of income for most publishers, continues to decline; we need the help of you, our readers.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
Let us know what you think in the comments below