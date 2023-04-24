The London Ambulance Service (LAS) is making strides towards greening its fleet by introducing the Ford Mustang Mach-E, an all-electric SUV, as Fast Response Units (FRUs).
The Mustang Mach-E was first released in 2021 and has garnered praise for its performance, range, and style.
Notably, it was awarded the 2021 MotorTrend SUV of the Year.
Built on the Ford Mustang platform, the Mustang Mach-E offers an impressive range of up to 300 miles on a single charge and can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.5 seconds.
Available in both rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive configurations, the vehicle is equipped with a 15.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a suite of advanced driver assistance features.
With seven of these iconic vehicles already on London’s streets and an additional 35 scheduled for delivery in the coming weeks, LAS will boast the largest fully electric FRU fleet in the UK.
The electric Mustangs have been customized to meet the needs of paramedics responding to 999 emergencies throughout the capital.
Their eco-friendly features align with LAS’s commitment to achieving net-zero emissions and improving air quality for London’s communities.
As part of a £31 million investment program, LAS is upgrading charging infrastructure at ambulance stations and other sites, training and hiring mechanics to maintain the modern fleet, and fitting the electric Mustangs with solar panels to enhance their environmental impact further.
The vehicles are also equipped with a Crew Safety System, which features video cameras, panic buttons, and electronic tracking for added clinician safety.
In addition to the all-electric Mustang Mach-E vehicles, LAS currently operates 10 London Electric Vehicle Company (LEVC) electric vehicles for first aid training purposes, 18 hybrid vans, and 13 plug-in hybrid cars.
In 2022, LAS became the first ambulance service in the UK to incorporate electric motorcycles into its fleet, and this August, the service plans to roll out four fully electric ambulances.
