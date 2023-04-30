London Ambulance Service (LAS) has welcomed nine state-of-the-art MAN ambulances, designed specifically for London’s streets, with input from over 400 frontline clinicians.

These new ambulances, with dozens more arriving in the next few months, will replace older vehicles in the fleet.

A survey conducted by LAS gathered ideas and suggestions from frontline crews, ensuring the new ambulances are suitable for the unique demands of patient care in the capital.

The ambulances were manufactured in Germany by a company specialising in emergency vehicles.

Rob Macintosh, Head of Fleet at LAS, highlighted the ambulances’ safety, reliability, accessibility, and energy efficiency.

The new vehicles also include a powered system for stretcher loading, easing the process for ambulance crews.

An asset management system tracks emergency equipment, alerting staff if items are lost or need replacement.

Costing £156,000 each, the fully-equipped ambulances will be funded by internal capital and money secured from commissioners.

In addition to the nine delivered ambulances, 11 more MAN ambulances and 112 other ambulances have been ordered.

These new vehicles are lightweight, greener, and more efficient, meeting London’s strict clean air zone targets.

The first-of-their-kind MAN ambulances underwent rigorous evaluation by academics and ambulance experts, including a 950-point checklist, ergonomic evaluation, crash-testing, and assessments of fuel consumption, emissions, brake-fading, and handling.

The ambulances are also equipped with a Crew Safety System, featuring video cameras, panic buttons, and electronic tracking.

These new ambulances will contribute to LAS’s compliance with London’s ultra-low emission zone and support the goal of achieving zero emissions by 2030. Additionally, four fully electric ambulances are expected to be delivered to LAS later this year.

LAS Chief Executive Daniel Elkeles emphasised the importance of these next-generation ambulances for improving the environment, safety, and comfort for crews and patients alike.