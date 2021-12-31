A Burnley based bakery has put together dozens of food bags for North West Ambulance Service staff to see through the New Year.

Staff at the bakery had an early start to get the food bags ready for the life-saving emergency medics within the NHS Ambulance Trust.

Credit: facebook.com/homemadecakespendlepatacakes

In a post shared on their Facebook page, a spokesperson for the bakery said:

‘All set for supplying our friends at NorthWest Ambulance Service with New Years Eve food bags.

‘Early shift but all ready now.

‘Happy New Year to all our present, past and future customers you’ve been so kind to us though these difficult times. Stay safe xx.’

The food bags will undoubtedly go down well with emergency ambulance crews who have worked tirelessly through the pandemic.

Frontline emergency workers often have to skip their meal, or ‘refs’ breaks, especially during this time of year, so the food bags will no doubt be well received.

