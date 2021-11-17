Two Shropshire Firefighters have been officially recognised for saving someone’s life after the pair were awarded a Chief Fire Officer’s Commendation.

Several weeks ago, Firefighter Michael Oliver received a telephone call from the Ambulance Service via The Clun Valley AED scheme, informing him there was someone in cardiac arrest in the local area.

He quickly made his way with the defibrillator, contacting Watch Manager Ian Dudley on the way for assistance.

When the firefighters arrived on the scene, they found one female unresponsive and immediately began CPR.

Thanks to the quick reaction of the firefighters, the female started to show signs of improvement.

The firefighters managed to stabilise her until paramedics arrived on the scene and took over.

On Monday evening, both Michael and Ian were awarded the Chief Fire Officers Commendation for their actions.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire Service said:

‘There is no doubt their actions helped save a life that day!

‘We want to take a moment to congratulate them both on this very well deserved award.

‘At Clun station, we all have the lifesaving skill necessary in these situations.

‘However, working in conjunction with the local AED charity, they were able to help save a life that day.’

