A life-saving father and son duo from West Midlands Ambulance Service has hit the streets today on what will be their first shift working together.
Jack is currently a student paramedic with two years of life-saving service.
His father, Russell, is an Operational Manager and has dedicated29 years of his working life to helping others.
Both are based at Stafford, and Jack is the fourth generation from his family to work for the emergency ambulance service.
A spokesperson for WMAS said: ‘A proud day for them both! (no social distancing as they live in the same household.’
Responding to the news, one colleague said: ‘Have a great shift hopefully Russ you won’t have the same type of jobs I have when he works with me.’
Another added: ‘Merry Christmas to you both &your colleagues. Thank you so much.’
One fan of the duo summed up the feelings of many when they said: ‘Brill you all do a amazing job.’
