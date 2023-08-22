The Crisis of Knife Crime

West Midlands Police Federation chair Rich Cooke has expressed frustration with the court’s leniency towards repeat knife-crime offenders, saying it “makes a mockery” of the police’s efforts to crack down on this serious issue.

Knife crime remains a grave concern, with statistics revealing that in the 12 months to March 2023, the West Midlands region experienced a staggering 4,445 knife crime incidents.

Even more concerning is the lenient approach to sentencing, with only 215 people sent to prison for knife crime offences during the same period.

The average sentence handed down for these crimes? A mere four years and six months.

An Unjust Reality

Despite legislation passed three years ago meant to impose an automatic custodial sentence for repeat offenders, only around a third are being sent to prison.

Rich describes this situation as demoralising for police officers and a mockery of the law.

The problem, he told TalkTV, is that the courts are finding ways to avoid applying the law, relying on a “get-out clause” that allows them to disregard mandatory sentencing “in the interests of justice.”

A Change in Tactics, but Same Results

West Midlands Police have increased arrests since the arrival of their new Chief Constable, but the reality remains that many “potential killers” are walking free.

Charging rates for suspected knife offences have fallen from over 60% in 2016 to just over 30% last year.

Rich is all for rehabilitation, particularly for juvenile offenders, but he questions the wisdom in giving multiple chances to those who repeatedly engage in violent crime.

“We are here to protect the innocent people who live in this country,” he stated.

Victims Turn Offenders

Acknowledging that some knife crime victims become offenders by arming with knives for protection, Rich called this a “vicious circle.”

He urged the courts to impose maximum sentences and stressed the importance of secure detention for juveniles.

The Human Toll

Rich’s impassioned plea focuses on ordinary, hard-working people in places like Birmingham, Wolverhampton, and Coventry, who are left picking up the pieces after these devastating crimes.

In the West Midlands, efforts to crack down on knife crime are evident, but there is a growing feeling that the people who pass the sentences don’t have to live with the consequences.

Prisons At Bursting Point?

The prison system in England and Wales is feeling the strain of an increasing population that has now surpassed its total operational capacity of 84,844, which includes both male and female prisons, as well as young offender institutions.

In 2022, the prison population was reported to be 86,602, leading to some facilities operating at over 100% capacity.

To counter this, the government has announced plans to build new prisons and increase the use of electronic tagging for offenders.

Several factors have contributed to the spike in the prison population.

There has been a noticeable rise in the crime rate in England and Wales in recent years, resulting in more people being sentenced to incarceration.

The increase in drug use across the regions has escalated the number of individuals sentenced for drug-related offences.

The combination of these factors continues to put significant pressure on the capacity of prisons, leaving the system grappling with the challenge of housing an ever-growing number of inmates.

