In a shocking turn of events, the bustling streets of Leeds city centre became the scene of a harrowing incident late Wednesday night, as two police officers were hit by a car in what is now being investigated as an attempted murder.

The dramatic episode unfolded just before midnight on December 27, sending shockwaves through the emergency services community.

The officers, one male and one female were responding to a report of an assault at a bar on Briggate at around 23:30 hours.

However, their night took a terrifying twist when, en route to the scene, they were struck by a vehicle near the junction of Trevelyan Square and Commercial Court.

The impact of this unexpected attack left both officers with injuries, necessitating urgent hospital treatment.

Miraculously, despite the severity of the incident, both officers sustained only soft tissue injuries and have since been discharged from the hospital, a testament to their resilience in the face of danger.

The driver, a 56-year-old man, was apprehended at the scene in a dramatic confrontation.

He now faces serious charges, including two counts of attempted murder and drunk driving, and is currently receiving medical treatment under custody.

Detectives from the Leeds District CID have been working relentlessly to unravel the details of the night’s disturbing events.

The investigation is in full swing as they delve deeper into the motives and circumstances surrounding this shocking attack.

In the aftermath of the incident, a poignant reminder of the risks faced by law enforcement officers came through a social media post shared by Craig Nicholls QGM, Chairman of the West Yorkshire Police Federation.

Taking to X, Nicholls expressed his relief and concern, stating, “I’ve spoke with both officers & they are lucky to be alive! Policing is an incredibly dangerous job, it’s dangerous every single day.”

His words underscore the everyday perils that police officers confront in their line of duty, highlighting their work’s unpredictable and often hazardous nature.

