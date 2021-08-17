A serving paramedic from the London Ambulance Service (LAS) has told LBC that a patient he was responding to died after he was ‘delayed by a Low Traffic Neighbourhood’.
The paramedic, who has not been named, told the national radio station that, whilst responding to the emergency call in east London, his progress was hindered by LTN flower planters obstructing the road.
He also claimed that one-way systems not logged in his in-car satellite navigation added to his 15-minute response time.
Also contributing to his extended delay were road-works and the subsequent “nightmare” build-up of traffic thanks to all these measures.
The paramedic said that he believed that the patient – who he described as “young” and “otherwise fit and healthy” might have survived if he had not been held up.
He told LBC:
“Cardiac arrest is the ultimate thing; your heart has stopped working, your body is literally dying.
“Without immediate interventions, your chances of survival are very poor; you have about three minutes.
“And – I came across an LTN, I was trying to use my maps to get around them, but… it cost me an extra 15 minutes to get there.”
He added: “That delay in getting there, I am absolutely certain impacted their survival.”
A spokesperson for the London Ambulance Service said:
“Patient safety is our highest priority, and to date, we have not been made aware of any fatalities involving Low Traffic Neighbourhood schemes.
“If ambulance crews have any information around delays to responding to incidents, they should report it via the appropriate internal channels, so it can be raised urgently with the relevant London agency or authority.”
A spokesperson for the Mayor of London said:
“LTNs are council schemes, and London’s emergency services are engaging with local authorities across the city to raise any concerns and have encouraged staff to report any issues or delays.
“City Hall and TfL are helping ensure that the work of the emergency services is not compromised by changes to road layouts by setting up an Emergency Services Working Group, which is given advanced information of where changes are planned and their feedback is taken on board in the design and monitoring.
“In some cases, feedback has resulted in camera enforced closures being put in place instead of physical closures to maintain access for emergency services at all times, with TfL contributing to the cost of these cameras.
“None of the measures that have been put in place will be made permanent without consultation, and in areas where LTNs aren’t working for all road users we are encouraging councils to tweak or amend their plans as necessary.”
Penny Rees, TfL’s Head of Healthy Streets Investment, said:
“We fully appreciate how important it is for paramedics to be able to move around the capital quickly and efficiently and we’re determined to make sure that London’s road network continues to support their lifesaving work.
“Enabling more people to walk and cycle is vital to avoiding a growth in congestion, and therefore response times, and is also making a real difference to public health and air quality.
“We meet frequently with the boroughs and the emergency services to provide advanced information of where schemes are planned and any changes to road layouts.
“We’ve taken their feedback on board in the design and monitoring of schemes and continue to encourage the use of cameras rather than physical measures, to ensure that access is maintained at all times.”
Before you go, don’t forget to check out our ‘best videos and features’ page by clicking HERE.
Before you go...
We need your help. As former emergency services & armed forces personnel, we pride ourselves on bringing you important, fast-moving and breaking news stories which are free from the negative bias which is often directed at the emergency services by some sections of the mainstream media.
One of the reasons we started 'Emergency Services News' was because we became tired of reading badly informed stories about the emergency services which seemed only ever to highlight negative aspects of the job.
We want to be the unheard voice of the remarkable men and women who serve in the emergency services, NHS and armed forces. And with around 500k page views each month, we are getting there!
As income from ads, the mainstay source of income for most publishers, continues to decline; we need the help of our readers.
And remember, if you have a service, product or job vacancy that you would like to promote to our large readership, then you can buy advertising space in our articles.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
Let us know what you think in the comments below