A London Ambulance Crew (LAS) were taken to hospital last night after being involved in a road traffic collision with a bus.

The incident occurred around 23:06 hours on Tuesday 31st Jan on Marylebone Road junction with Baker Street, NW1.

Various clips of the aftermath of the incident have been uploaded to social media and show LFB firefighters assisting after the emergency ambulance ended up on its side.

Credit: TheStoneR67FTW

The bus involved in the collision had extensive damage to its front end, but no passengers aboard the bus were injured.

A spokesperson for the LAS confirmed that the emergency vehicle was responding to an emergency on blue lights at the time of the collision and that there were no patients on board at the time.

The LAS crew were checked over at the scene by their colleagues and were taken to a nearby hospital for further checks.

Credit: TheStoneR67FTW

One eyewitness reported seeing the medics climb from the top of the ambulance moments after the collision.

Another vehicle was sent to the emergency call that the ambulance responded to when the collision occurred.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said:

“We were called at 11:06pm on Tuesday 31 January to reports of a road traffic collision involving an ambulance responding to an emergency call, and a London bus on Marylebone Road at the junction with Baker Street, NW1.

“Another ambulance was dispatched to the original incident. We then sent multiple resources to the scene, including an ambulance crew, an incident response officer, members of our hazardous area response team (HART) and London’s air ambulance.

Credit: TheStoneR67FTW

“There were no injuries on the bus as a result of the collision. The ambulance crew involved were taken to hospital for further checks.”

An internal investigation into the cause of the incident is underway.