PC Thomas Hill, 35, once stationed at Canterbury for Kent Police, has confessed to engaging in an inappropriate relationship with a woman under investigation.

Hill faced Southwark Crown Court, where he entered a guilty plea for misconduct in public office.

Timeline of Events

The court heard that the misconduct transpired between 9 and 23 December 2020.

Hill, a resident of Deal, was accused of acting in a way that grossly undermined the public’s trust.

IOPC’s Involvement

Following a probe by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), charges were brought against Hill.

It was revealed that the duo shared a brief romance in December 2020, marked by text exchanges and a single meeting during Hill’s time off.

Previous Court Details

A prior hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court detailed how Hill encountered the woman, who was at the time the subject of a police investigation.

Upcoming Court Proceedings

Though sentencing has been tentatively set for 4 October, an additional preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11 September.

Hill has been granted unconditional bail as the proceedings continue, and the court has requested pre-sentence reports.

