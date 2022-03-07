Katie Price has revealed that she would like to become a paramedic, following her experiences of caring for her son, Harvey. He has Prader-Willi syndrome, septo-optic dysplasia and autism.

Ms Price said that she has got a ‘special gift’ that would ensure she would be a successful paramedic, reports OK.

Discussing how people can sometimes struggle with helping those with special needs, the mum-of-five said:

“They don’t know how to act. It can be daunting. You just have to talk to people like you do in the street.”

Before Katie became a glamour model, she was training to become a nurse.

She said that she prides herself on always knowing how to calm someone down who is having a “meltdown”.

She told Radio Times magazine: “All the time. I would say I was a carer. That’s why I was training to be a nurse when I left school.”

“I would train as a paramedic now if I could find the time,” Katie added.

However, Ms Price might not be able to follow her dream to become a life-saving paramedic because she would need to undergo an enhanced criminal record (DBS) check to work on the frontline of the emergency ambulance service.

The 43-year-old narrowly avoided jail in December after pleading guilty to driving while unfit to drive through drink, using a motor vehicle in a public place without insurance and driving while disqualified.

The fact that Ms Price has several driving bans under her belt might also be an issue when it comes to going through the intense blue-light driver training that first responders are required to pass before being allowed to drive an emergency vehicle.

Typically, emergency workers who have had their driving licences endorsed with more than four penalty points are not put forward for their blue-light driver training.

