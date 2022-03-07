Katie Price has revealed that she would like to become a paramedic, following her experiences of caring for her son, Harvey. He has Prader-Willi syndrome, septo-optic dysplasia and autism.
Ms Price said that she has got a ‘special gift’ that would ensure she would be a successful paramedic, reports OK.
Discussing how people can sometimes struggle with helping those with special needs, the mum-of-five said:
“They don’t know how to act. It can be daunting. You just have to talk to people like you do in the street.”
Before Katie became a glamour model, she was training to become a nurse.
She said that she prides herself on always knowing how to calm someone down who is having a “meltdown”.
She told Radio Times magazine: “All the time. I would say I was a carer. That’s why I was training to be a nurse when I left school.”
“I would train as a paramedic now if I could find the time,” Katie added.
However, Ms Price might not be able to follow her dream to become a life-saving paramedic because she would need to undergo an enhanced criminal record (DBS) check to work on the frontline of the emergency ambulance service.
The 43-year-old narrowly avoided jail in December after pleading guilty to driving while unfit to drive through drink, using a motor vehicle in a public place without insurance and driving while disqualified.
The fact that Ms Price has several driving bans under her belt might also be an issue when it comes to going through the intense blue-light driver training that first responders are required to pass before being allowed to drive an emergency vehicle.
Typically, emergency workers who have had their driving licences endorsed with more than four penalty points are not put forward for their blue-light driver training.
Recommended video:
Before you go...
We need your help. As former emergency services & armed forces personnel, we pride ourselves on bringing you important, fast-moving and breaking news stories & video which are free from the negative bias which is often directed at the emergency services & NHS by some sections of the mainstream media.
One of the reasons we started 'Emergency Services News' was because we became tired of reading badly informed stories about the emergency services & NHS which seemed only ever to highlight negative aspects of the job.
We want to be the unheard voice of the remarkable men and women who serve in the emergency services, NHS and armed forces. And with around 500k page views each month, we are getting there!
As income from ads, the mainstay source of income for most publishers, continues to decline; we need the help of you, our readers.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
I do love a good laugh. This silly, shallow, serial offender wanting to become a paramedic? Please, stop it. I am laughing so hard I can barely see the screen through the tears.