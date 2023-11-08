London, 8th November — In a tense standoff this morning, ‘Just Stop Oil’ activists brought Waterloo Bridge to a halt, resulting in significant traffic disruption, including delaying an emergency ambulance.

A poignant image capturing the severity of the congestion caused by the ‘Just Stop Oil’ protest has rapidly garnered attention online, reaching over 126,000 views.

The Metropolitan Police’s post shows a Rapid Response Vehicle (RRV), its urgent journey signalled by flashing blue lights, unable to proceed due to the blockade.

Metropolitan Police officers present at the scene have made efforts to negotiate with the protesters, urging them to clear the thoroughfare to allow the critical service vehicle to pass.

Simultaneously, officers are carrying out arrests to disperse the activists.

In a controversial twist, ‘Just Stop Oil’ has retorted on social media, urging the public to view the entire scene, alleging that the real impediment was not their activists but the police officers on the site.

The Met Police swiftly responded, highlighting that the activists’ decision to lay across the road was the crux of the obstruction, as evidenced by the group’s own video footage.

The Met stressed that cooperation from those arrested could have swiftly resolved the situation.

This incident has intensified the ongoing dialogue about protest tactics and the necessity of balancing the right to demonstrate with public safety and order.

‘Just Stop Oil’s advocacy for immediate action on climate issues continues to clash with the operational needs of the city’s emergency services.

As London grapples with the disruptions caused by ‘Just Stop Oil’, the conversation now turns to the broader implications of protest strategies, public safety, and the urgency of environmental activism.

For continuous updates on the ‘Just Stop Oil’ protests and their impacts across the capital, please ensure that you join our brand-new WhatsApp channel by clicking HERE. Alternatively, follow us on X for breaking news or sign up for our FREE newsletter.