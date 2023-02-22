Shamima Begum, the ISIS bride who was stripped of her British citizenship in 2019, has lost her latest challenge against the decision.
The 23-year-old, who fled to Syria at the age of 15 to join the brutal terrorist group, has been fighting to have her citizenship reinstated and to return to the UK.
However, the Special Immigration Appeals Commission has ruled that the decision to revoke her citizenship was lawful, even though her lawyers argued that she was a victim of child trafficking and had been groomed and tricked into joining the group.
The Commission acknowledged that there was a “credible suspicion” that Begum had been trafficked to Syria and that there were “arguable breaches of duty” on the part of various state bodies in allowing her to leave the country and eventually cross the border from Turkey into Syria.
Despite these concerns, the judge ruled that even if Begum had been trafficked, it did not override the Home Secretary’s duty to make a national security decision.
The court concluded that reasonable people with knowledge of all the relevant evidence would differ on the extent to which her travel to Syria was voluntary and the threat she posed to national security.
Begum’s case has been highly controversial, with some arguing that she should be allowed to return to the UK and be held accountable for her actions. In contrast, others believe she forfeited her right to citizenship when she left the country to join a terrorist group.
Begum’s story began in 2015 when, at the age of 15, she travelled to Syria with two school friends to join ISIS. She married an ISIS terrorist and had three children, all of whom died.
In 2019, the Home Secretary at the time, Sajid Javid, stripped her of her citizenship, arguing that she was a threat to national security.
Since then, Begum has been living in a refugee camp in northern Syria, and her case has been the subject of legal battles and public debate.
Many people will likely be pleased with the case’s outcome, given Begum’s links to ISIS and her previous statements expressing support for the group.
Some have argued that allowing her to return to the UK would pose a security risk to the country, and that she should face justice in Syria or Iraq instead.
The UK government has reiterated its commitment to maintaining the safety and security of the country.
Before you go...
WE NEED YOUR HELP.Here at Emergency Services News, we aim to tell you stories that the mainstream media are not interested in reporting. Whilst the MSM love to berate and ridicule the emergency services, who is there to report on the realities of serving on the front line?
Emergency Services News is currently a loss-making entity. But our team of volunteers, all former emergency services personnel, do not do it for the money.
We do it because we are sick and tired of the mainstream media constantly trying to undermine the men and women who put their lives on the line to keep you and your family safe.
How many MSM journalists who speak ill of the emergency services have actually dared to don the uniform and risk their own lives to save the life of a complete stranger? If you would like to help back our mission of reporting on fact-based news, then please consider helping to support us financially.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
Unfortunately, these weren’t available when I needed one so I paid more as I needed one for the Christmas period.
.
At last, common sense prevails. She should never have been allowed to appeal, once a decision by our government is made that should be it. The cases of the Illegal Immigrants should be solved by now after 13 years of hypocrisy. Each consecutive Home Secretary says “we are doing our best” yet they know they dint have the guts to filter out the Refugees and Asylum Seekers from the Albanians who just want to commit crimes in what they perceive as a rich country. they are told by the
smuggling gangs that they’ll be given accommodation and money and food every week so why wouldn’t they come?
Our government should have our Border Force patrolling the English Channel as a warning that they will be prevented from crossing the Channel so this will be a visible warning. We don’t have to break any European laws by touching them but a visible force should be a warning to not attempt to leave France. Leaflets in different languages should be made available to the Immigrants that if they don’t apply for admission to the UK in person in their own country they will be denied access. The French government have been paid £ millions to improve their security but nothing seems to improving in the 55,000 illegal boat crossing so far.