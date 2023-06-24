In recent times, the role of police response teams has come under considerable scrutiny, with numerous officers taking to social media to express their concerns and frustrations about the state of the system.

The increasing number of police resignations over the past few years further fuels this growing concern.

Is response team policing indeed ‘broken’, or are these isolated opinions?

One officer made waves on Twitter by suggesting that the upcoming #ResponsePolicingWeek should be cancelled in light of ongoing issues.

He argued that the event should instead shine a spotlight on the unaddressed problems since the Casey Review and the initiation of Special Measures.

He lamented the increasing disillusionment among officers, highlighting a need for deciding where the priority lies – in neighbourhood policing, responding to 999 calls, or staffing and retention of cops on response.

His closing remark was clear: “Response remains broken.”

This sentiment seems to be echoed across several departments, as

reflected in another tweet pointing out the inadequacies in response vehicles.

An officer shared his department’s predicament, stating that they often had to borrow cars from other departments due to a lack of sufficient resources.

This tweet exposes a concerning issue – if response teams are short of vehicles, how can they be expected to lend to others?

These cries from the front line have not gone unnoticed by the public.

Many have expressed sympathy and admiration for the officers who continue to fulfil their duties amidst these challenging circumstances.

One user lauded the resilience of officers, saying, “Must be so hard to be a police officer who just wants to do their job properly and responsibly. Hats off to those who keep trying to do their best.”

The perceived inaction from senior officers further exacerbates the frustration.

Another tweet raises the question of why the police force’s senior management must bring these issues to the media’s attention.

This raises an important question – are the issues within response team policing being swept under the carpet, or is there a lack of understanding about the severity of the situation at the top?

A tweet reflecting the low morale among police officers due to criticism, unappreciative work conditions, and pressures to climb the rank hints at the emotional toll it is taking on the force.

Officers describe their situation as “pretty standard,” with “no thanks, just criticism and the hindsight brigade destroying your morale every day.”

Insider information recently disclosed that three officers from the same response team dramatically tendered their resignations at the start of their shift.

The rise in police resignations over the past few years seemingly reflects these sentiments.

According to the Police Workforce, England and Wales: 31 March 2022 report, a total of 8,117 full-time equivalent (FTE) police officers left their roles in the year ending 31 March 2022.

This figure represents a steady increase from previous years, where 7,285 and 7,663 officers resigned in the years ending 31 March 2020 and 2021, respectively.

This rise in resignations can be attributed to several factors, including increased stress and workload, low pay, poor working conditions, lack of public support, and concerns about the future of policing.

If left unaddressed, these issues will continue to impact the efficiency and morale of police response teams.

In conclusion, the question remains – is response team policing ‘broken’?

The tweets from officers and the alarming resignation statistics paint a picture of a system under immense pressure and facing significant challenges.

While the term ‘broken’ might be subjective, it is clear that the current system needs critical examination, understanding, and above all, action.

It is important now, more than ever, to address these concerns and work towards a better future for response team policing.