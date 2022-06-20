Six Metropolitan Police officers have been awarded a total of £92,750 compensation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) following legal action by the Police Federation of England & Wales (PFEW).

All six police officers were subjected to lengthy and protracted investigations for three unrelated cases between 2008 and 2011, leading to excessive delays ranging from four to seven years.

After a high court order in February, the IOPC gave public apologies and monetary compensation to Mark Gatland, Daniel Roberts, Clayton Robinson, Gareth Evers, Helen Smith and Adrian Rafferty.

Phill Matthes, PFEW’s Lead for Conduct and Performance, said:

“Wherever and whenever we believe our members are not treated correctly, we will always provide support and challenge those responsible.

“These cases necessitated resorting to a legal challenge in the form of a civil claim against the IOPC as we were unable to effect change through other means.”

All officers had filed claims arguing that subjecting them to excessive and inexcusable delays constituted a breach of their entitlement to the determination within a reasonable time of their civil right to continue employment as police officers.

The claim also argued that an unjustifiable interference with their rights to family life, bodily and psychological integrity and the pursuit of a congenial career had occurred.

In addition, the officer’s sought claims based on an ‘unlawful and unjustifiable deprivation of, or partial loss or complete loss of control of, or interference with, their professional careers in the police force and the entitlement and remuneration and status thereof which meant unjustified interference with the right to peaceful enjoyment of possession afforded to them.’

PC Mark Gatland and PC Daniel Roberts also pursued claims against the IOPC for the unlawful acts of misfeasance in respect of withholding documents which rendered the case of misconduct against them unsustainable and constituted the tort of misfeasance in public office.

Acting on the claims, the high court directed that, along with monetary compensation, the IOPC must tender an apology for the unreasonable delay in investigating the complaints and acknowledgement that the delay had a detrimental impact on the officers, causing them unnecessary stress and anxiety.

“It has never been about money. It has been about ensuring that the IOPC acknowledged the wrong and the unecessary damage that was caused to the police officers,” added Mr Matthews.

In all three cases, the officers had acted per the law and in furtherance of their duties, ensuring public safety.

Later, complaints were filed against them, which led to them being subjected to inconclusive investigations of misconduct that spanned many years.

The court found that during this time, the IOPC failed to follow established procedures.

By treating them as landmark cases and calling the IOPC to account, the PFEW said it hopes that: ‘the police watchdog will put its house in order and address deep-seated bias within its organisation.’

“We are pleased that the IOPC has finally accepted that their predecessor organisation, the IPCC, got things badly wrong in these cases and have made public apologies and compensated our members for the trauma it caused.

“It is also for them to put measures in place to ensure that in future officers are treated fairly.

“We look forward to working with the IOPC to ensure our members are never treated so badly ever again.

“However, we stand ready to provide financial and legal backing to our members if it become necessary again.

A spokesperson for the IOPC told Emergency Services News:

‘Following a mediation exercise in March, we apologised to and compensated six police officers on behalf of our predecessor, the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC).

‘We apologised to the officers, who had all been subject to IPCC investigations, for the length of time they’d found themselves under investigation.

‘We accepted that the investigations and the processes which followed took far too long to bring to a conclusion and that some of the reasons for those delays rested with the IPCC.

‘Since the IOPC came into being in 2018, we have made significant improvements to the timeliness of our investigations.

‘We now complete 90% of our core investigations within a year and over a third within six months.’

The news comes following a recent case involving a Greater Manchester Police dog handler and his colleague.

A misconduct hearing found the case not proven against the PC Jackson who was investigated following a series of complaints relating to police use of force.

The IOPC carried out seven investigations into complaints linked to eight incidents involving dog handler PC Paul Jackson.

PC Jackson and PD ‘Jerry’ worked for Greater Manchester Police‘s (GMP) tactical vehicle intercept unit.

The complaints, which GMP referred to the IOPC between May 2015 and December 2016, all related to the use of force against male suspects.

Five suspects, all of whom abandoned vehicles during pursuits and tried to flee on foot, ignored lawful instructions given by officers during the separate incidents.

After failing to stop for the police, some of the suspects suffered significant dog bite injuries.

One complainant alleged that a second officer, PC Paul Lockett, failed to challenge his colleague during one of the incidents or report it afterwards.

The IOPC made an initial referral to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) in July 2017, which authorised charges of wounding against PC Jackson and misconduct in public office and aiding and abetting wounding against PC Lockett.

The Crown claimed PC Jackson deployed Jerry to “vent his contempt” for criminals, but a jury at Preston Crown Crown found him not guilty of five counts of wounding with intent.

His colleague, PC Paul Lockett, 37, a plain-clothes officer in the unit, was also found not guilty of aiding and abetting one of the alleged assaults and a second count of misconduct in a public office.

There were no charges for two other officers the IOPC investigated concerning their use of force in one of the incidents complained about.

After the trial, PC Jackson wiped away tears after he and PC Lockett were told by the judge, Mr Justice Nicklin, that they could leave the dock and sit behind their lawyers.

The five complainants who gave evidence at the trial all had previous convictions – ranging from cannabis possession and driving offences to a career burglar and a convicted murderer.

They were accused of lying to claim that PC Jackson held them down to allow PD Jerry to continue biting them and that their injuries were caused by them resisting arrest.

However, the ordeal for the police officers was not over.

Having initially agreed with the IOPCs findings that all four officers under investigation had a case to answer for gross misconduct, GMP told the IOPC in April 2020 that, following the outcome of the criminal hearing, it no longer believed that the officers should face disciplinary proceedings.

However, the IOPC disagreed with GMPs decision and in December 2020, informed the force that they believed misconduct hearings should take place for both PC Jackson and PC Lockett.

Following further representations, in May 2021, the IOPC directed the force to hold the hearings

During the misconduct hearing, which started on 10 May, the independent panel heard submissions from the officers’ representatives and, on 30th May, agreed to discontinue proceedings for one of the cases after a witness indicated they no longer wished to engage with proceedings.

On 10th June 2022, the misconduct hearing found the cases not proven against either officer.

