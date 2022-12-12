The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is conducting a review to ‘detemine whether appropriate steps were taken’ before its director general resigned.

Michael Lockwood has become the subject of a criminal investigation following allegations of historic sex abuse of a ‘teenage girl’, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Last week, Lockwood stepped down from the role after allegations he had underage sex with a child in the 1980s.

Reports are that he privately informed a Home Office official about the allegation on 4th November and that IOPC executives were first told about the allegations in October.

The IOPC told the PA news agency: ‘We will be conducting a review to determine whether appropriate steps were taken at appropriate times.’

A spokesperson said: ‘In mid-October, Mr Lockwood approached the IOPC’s general counsel, David Emery, to say an allegation had been made against him and sought his recommendation on personal legal representation.

‘He was provided with that recommendation and was given a copy of our conflict of interest policy by Mr Emery.

‘In early November, Mr Lockwood separately advised his then deputy, Tom Whiting, and Mr Emery that he had been contacted and interviewed by the police and gave brief details of the allegation made against him.

‘Mr Whiting advised that under our conflict of interest policy and our code of conduct that he must disclose this information to the Home Office as the director general is directly accountable to the Home Secretary. Mr Emery gave identical advice.

‘Mr Whiting was told that the disclosure was made to the Home Office at a pre-scheduled meeting two days later, on November 4, and that Mr Lockwood was advised to continue in his role as normal.

‘On Friday December 2, we understand that Mr Lockwood had discussions with the Home Office and he then informed all staff that he was resigning with immediate effect, citing personal reasons.’

The IOPC spokesman added ‘it would not be appropriate’ to comment on an ongoing criminal investigation.

