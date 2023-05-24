The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has found no fault with the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) officers involved in a fatal car crash in King’s Cross, London, in April 2019.
The unfortunate incident led to the death of Ronald’ Ronnie’ McArthur, 74, who was hit by a car fleeing police.
Ronald McArthur, who his family described as a “generous man” and a “true gentleman,” was on his way to the Old St Pancras Church when the incident occurred.
He was struck at the junction of York Way and Copenhagen Street. The family, mourning their loss, spoke of Mr McArthur’s integral role in the community and his involvement in the church.
According to the IOPC investigation, MPS officers acted appropriately when they followed a Kia Stinger, a vehicle suspected of being involved in a robbery, which failed to stop upon their request.
During the pursuit, the Kia overshot a turning into Copenhagen Street, collided with a traffic light post and tragically, Mr McArthur, who was on the footpath.
Despite the officers’ efforts to perform first aid, Mr McArthur was taken to the hospital, where he passed away the following day.
An inquest into his death recently concluded at Bow Coroner’s Court with a verdict of death by unlawful killing.
The IOPC examined whether the decision to pursue the car was reasonable and necessary if correct policies and procedures were followed during the pursuit, and whether officers’ actions during the pursuit contributed to Mr McArthur’s death.
Their investigation found no indications that any officers involved behaved in a way that would justify the bringing of disciplinary proceedings or had committed a criminal offence.
Mr McArthur was well-known in his neighbourhood and at St Pancras Old Church, which he regularly attended with his late wife, Ann.
He was appreciated for his kind and generous nature, and his loss continues to be felt deeply by those who knew him.
“Ronnie was a kind generous man, a true gentleman, a rare find who wanted the best for everyone. His loss will be felt deeply by all those who knew him,” a family member said.
Neighbour Adrianne LeMan, who had known Mr McArthur for 22 years, echoed this sentiment: “He was wonderful with his wife. She was very unwell, but he was always there for her. He would take her off to respite centres and to church. He really was a sweet man.”
What happened to the scumbag thief who killed Mr McArthur unlawfully? What was the sentence for this egregious crime? Probably not a lot of anything much. Instead, the thief should be locked up for at least 20 years for killing someone plus another ten or so for stealing, dangerous driving and quite likely, being uninsured.
We need to clear the streets of criminals by locking them up. Behind bars, they cannot commit crime. It is as simple as that.