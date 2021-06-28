A major investigation continues this morning after armed officers shot and killed a male after responding to an incident where another male was found dead. A child was found with what police have described as severe injuries.

It is understood that officers found both the child and the deceased male after forcing entry into the property.

Neighbours also report seeing another young child being taken out of the address by the police before handing the child over to medics.

Once inside the property, information suggests that a male confronted the officers. Officers initially tasered the male before shots were fired.

A witness told local media how they heard “a loud bang” after officers from Thames Valley Police were called to an address in Denmead, Two Mile Ash, at around 09:40 hours on Saturday.

Thames Valley Police Assistant Chief Constable Christian Bunt, said:

“Our Major Crime Unit continue to investigate the circumstances of this tragic incident.

“At this time we are not in a position to provide further detail on the exact circumstances of this investigation and it would not be helpful to speculate on why this incident occurred and the full investigations by ourselves and the IOPC will need to run their course.

“The families involved in this tragic incident continue to be offered support by Thames Valley Police and the IOPC.

“Members of the public will continue to see an increased police presence in the area as we continue to make our enquiries. We would again ask anyone who wishes to raise concerns then please do so to one of our uniformed officers.

“We are aware the investigation is causing some disruption to those who live in the area, we are offering support to them and I would like to thank them for their patience.

“Our thoughts remain with the families and all of those who have been affected by the events of yesterday.”

A neighbour said his wife was taking out the bins when she saw police breaking down a door.

He said a young child who looked to be fine was carried out by officers, before the injured child was also carried out.

“[My wife] heard a loud bang like a gunshot and a man screaming,” said the man, who did not wish to be named.

Tracey Sherman, 54, said: “I didn’t really know the couple who were living there, I think they’d only moved in a few months ago but I saw them walking their baby in a pram. They seemed nice enough.

“They were only in their 20s I think and the baby may be about one year old. It’s so tragic.”

