When Feron was 16-years-old, a local beat officer would often have informal chats with him when he played football with his friends.

These encounters inspired him to explore a career in policing. After spending two years as a community protection officer working from Radford Road, he has just completed his first week as a police officer at Nottinghamshire Police.

“My main goal has always been to join the police,” explained PC Feron Thomas, who is originally from Wollaton.

When he left school, Feron worked in a DIY shop selling power tools and spare machinery parts.

He had one goal in mind and, at just 18 – apply to be an officer at Nottinghamshire Police.

Unfortunately, he was initially unsuccessful.

However, his dad convinced him to keep trying and keep going.

PC Thomas said: “I was obviously disappointed when I didn’t get in the first time around, but I was quite young and didn’t have much life experience.

“My dad really supported me and encouraged me to keep trying, so I explored other ways to get into the force.

“I then applied to be a community protection officer (CPO) and then spent the couple of years working from Radford Road Police Station.”

During his time as a CPO, Feron attended a wide range of incidents and gained first-hand experience in dealing with complex issues.

Feron explained: “I’ve got a job to do, and if someone has broken the law, then I am there to take action. The same goes for if someone needs help from the police, I am there to support them as part of my role.

“Helping people is such an amazing part of the job and the reason why most people go into the force.”

While working from Radford Road, a sergeant from the team encouraged Feron to apply to join as a constable.

Supported by various members from the team at Radford Road, Feron made his second attempt to join the force. He was successful.

Last week, he completed his first shift as an officer, working from Byron House in Nottingham city centre. He is now encouraging others to follow in his footsteps.

He said: “I applied through the traditional IPLDP entry route. I don’t have a degree, I only have a C in English, but the police is about attitude, commitment and dedication.

“I’d encourage anyone, no matter what your background is, to consider it as an option.

“If you want to see change, this is a fantastic way to be a part of it and build strong relationships with communities to help make a real positive difference.

“If you don’t put yourself forward and try, you’ll never know how far you can go.”

The Initial Policing Learning and Development Program (IPLDP) allows officers to join as a constable and complete the relevant force’s internal training program.

The only entry requirements are a GCSE or equivalent in English and Maths.

Feron joined the force after a passing out parade on Friday 19 March that saw a new cohort of officers start their careers.

To find out more about joining Nottinghamshire Police, head here crowd.in/aMMomi

