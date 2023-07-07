A wave of community support has swept over the fundraising page of Iain Hughes, the respected Crew Manager at West Midlands Fire Service who tragically lost his life during a charity swim across the English Channel.

The funds raised have exceeded £57,000, more than double the initial target set by the late firefighter.

In a touching tribute to his commitment to service, individuals from all corners of the community have rallied to honour Hughes, pushing his initial fundraising goal of £21,000 to over two and a half times the original amount.

The funds raised will be split amongst The British Heart Foundation, The Fire Fighters Charity, and Midlands Air Ambulance, the three charities Iain had chosen to support.

Before the tragic incident, Hughes had written on his JustGiving page:

“In June 2023, I will be attempting a solo English Channel swim. I’ve set a huge target of £21,000 to raise for three amazing charities – The British Heart Foundation, The Firefighters Charity, and Midlands Air Ambulance.

“This represents £1,000 for each mile of the swim. My target is very optimistic but whatever amount raised will be split between the charities.

“Please donate and share my page with your family and friends, you can follow my progress on my designated Instagram page @hughesyswims. Thank you for your support.”

Hughes, who had dedicated over two decades of his life to the fire service, went missing during his charity swim across the English Channel in June.

The search for the 42-year-old firefighter was sadly called off after extensive efforts by French and Belgian authorities.

The funds raised in Hughes’ honour reflect not just the respect he earned in his role as a firefighter but also the power of his selflessness and dedication.

The overwhelming response to his fundraising efforts serves as a testament to his enduring legacy, one marked by service, bravery, and a deeply ingrained commitment to helping others.

While the loss of Iain Hughes has left a deep void in the hearts of his family, friends, and colleagues, the outpouring of love and support stands as a beacon of hope in the face of tragedy.

It’s a symbol of a community united in respect for a man who gave his all in the line of service and in his final, altruistic endeavour.

As the emergency services community continues to mourn the loss of this hero, his mission lives on, helping the charities he held close to his heart continue their invaluable work.

While Hughes may not be here in person to see the fruits of his efforts, his influence lives on in the spirit of his final swim and the incredible impact of the funds raised in his memory.

