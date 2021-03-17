An unnamed police officer with 20 years of service has talked about why they have decided to quit the job after two decades of serving the public.
Generally, morale in the police is low.
Officers are having to endure policing the pandemic against a backdrop of never-ending overtly biased negative media coverage.
These factors, combined with a dramatic rise in the number of police officers who have been seriously assaulted, leave many officers contemplating leaving the job.
One officer captured the sentiment of many of their colleagues when they said:
‘I’m a cop of 20 years. I’m leaving. I’m done.
I’m done with the duplicitous liars and twisters of truth in Parliament, who have destroyed policing in order to further their own careers. I’m done with those charlatans and snake oil salesmen and women who spread their bile, whose acid eats away at society and it’s values and future. I’m done with the utter lack of consequences for their corruption.
I’m done with duplicitous liars and twisters of truth in the media and “journalism” with their spin, lies, misrepresentation and half-truths. I’m done with their 24 hours news, their Twitter echo chambers, their pile on tactics and agendas, in order to invent the next “big” story or extend the life of the old one. I’m done with their sickening pretence that they are on some crusade to make the world a better place.
I’m done with the socially corrosive special interest groups who want to be top of the victimhood ladder and are prepared to burn the world and anyone different to them, to ensure they are heard above anyone else. Their constant screaming for attention and ever more fantastical claims, that bear no scrutiny, but which they know they will never be challenged on, because, you know “cancel culture”.
I’m done with the public, their violence, their lying, their abuse, their spitting, their constant screaming for instant gratification and destruction of anything and everyone around them if they don’t get their own way, like a bunch of petulant adolescents. I’m done with their demand for every right real or imagined and their utter lack of personal or social responsibility to each other.
I’m done with the senior officers who will jump on any bandwagon, throw any officer under a bus for doing their job, do anything at all to get that next rank and more power. I’m done with them pretending to be cops, when they are just politicians in uniform. At least real politicians don’t seek to hide their stench and are there for all the world to see, in all their obnoxious, odious glory.
I’m done with the far left and far right, two sides of the same violent, socially corrosive and destructive coin, trampling over anyone and everyone, destroying anything in their paths, if it doesn’t conform to the “right” narrative or world view. I’m done with their red and black flags, their balaclavas, their violence, bullying and intimidation. I’m done with them calling themselves Nazis or Antifa and pretending they are any different to the opposition. I’m done with their anti locution and persecution of anyone that isn’t on their side. I’m done with their cheerleaders in the media, who adopt their cause but absolve themselves of any responsibility for the harm they cause.
I’m done with the Soviet era scale bureaucracy that stops me doing my job, the projects that strangely never fail, the nepotism in the promotion boards and the boys and girls clubs in policing that look after each other, no matter how incompetent and screw everyone else who isn’t in their gang. I’m done with their self promoting cliques and associations, they hide behind when they are professionally incompetent, but always useful for a photo opportunity to make the force look good with whatever group is having their week or is fashionable that day.
I’m done with the (few) corrupt cops who drag all our names through the mud and the false narrative that the vast majority of front line cops are tainted.
I’m done seeing my brothers and sisters on the front line battered, criticised, unsupported and demoralised. I’m done with their fortitude, inherent goodness and sense of service, that makes them run forward, knowing the armchair critics will crucify them after. I’m done with their false hope that things will improve, that society will value them. I’m done with them being lied to by our leaders and then lying to themselves, that, maybe, just maybe, this time those leaders can be trusted, I’m done with seeing those youngster suffer and age far too fast as a decent life passes them by as they waste their lives on this.
I’m done with grandstanding cops, dancing for YouTube, wearing rainbows as self promotion, kneeling for a twitter photo, lecturing the public about things that shouldn’t concern us, forgetting we are the law police, not the public morals police, Im done with them doing anything other rather than actual policing. I’m done with the false narrative that suggests this is the norm and that all cops are more interested in being woke social workers than doing their job. A false narrative we have facilitated by allowing this self indulgent, shameless self promotion of a few individuals, to proliferate.
I’m done with cops being told they are somehow lesser without a degree and that instincts are bias and bad. That experience and street knowledge is discriminatory. I’m done with the lies that the College of Policing is on our side. That the courts value and support us. That the IOPC isn’t an insidiously untrustworthy organisation out to get us. That the HMIC understands policing.
I’m done with the anxiety, the anger, the constant state of heightened arousal in case of danger, even when I should be feeling safe in my own home. I’m done with the corrosive damage to my physical and mental health, sacrificed for a country and public, serving both in green [army] and blue, for a country that couldn’t give a toss.
I’m done with the deaths, the suffering, the violence, the dishonesty, the predatory behaviour and all the other public faeces that you ask us to clean up.
I’m done with the the indescribable levels of frustration, rage, hate and despair that all the above has filled my life with, when all I wanted to do was look after the good people and lock up the bad. I’m done with the cynicism and distrust that it’s left me and the times I’ve put my family last, to ensure I was there for someone else’s. I’m done with the pain it causes them to see what this job does to us.
I’m a cop of 20 years service and I’m done with it. Sort your own mess up. Or don’t, and let it all collapse around you.
’Im done, and really don’t care anymore.’
The blog was first shared on MattJohnsonAuthor.com and has been viewed on that platform alone over 300k times.
There are many faults with the Police at present, as highlighted by the writer, that need to be addressed by all officers, from individual performance to strategic leadership issues. However the writer seems to border on mental health problems in his assessment of the situation and ponder what lead him from uncritical acceptance of the situation to the decision to leave. I applaud his decision to leave but one resignation will not, on its own, solve the problems. In my own situation I took a view contrary to that a Deputy Assistant Commissioner in a public meeting who had advocated a course of action to a question on the Police and Criminal Evidence Act, posed by a junior officer, which was contrary to the statute. I had thought, in earlier years, that I needed a high ranking officer to take an interest in my career not appreciating the possible negative effects of such interest. He arranged an ‘early bath’ for me at 26years 51 days service which with an ill-heath supplement equated to almost maximum pension without having to wait 9 years for the first annual increase. Having undertaken contracts in obscure countries abroad and throughout the UK based on my Police experience I am grateful to the DAC from my release from a organisation that was not meritrocratic in its structure. I do not share the negativity as displayed by the writer.
Nothing Negative about his statement.
Absolutely no problem at all with this officers truthful statements. My father, brother, and one of my uncles would never believe the way the respect for the police has disintegrated over the years having served in the Police Force. I too was an officer for 30 years and thank the Lord that I am retired and I would never advise any of my children or grandchildren to become police officers these days. Too many politicians and self minded people these days who are ignorant and clueless of front line policing these days.
All the good work carried out by officers is swept under the carpet but the slightest hint of any officer alleged of wrong doing guilty or not is spread like wild fire through the press and social media.
Good luck to those vital front line police officers doing the job now and I hope they all retire with long pensions.
I totally agree with Stephen Partington
Stephen, you say quote “All the good work carried out by officers is swept under the carpet but the slightest hint of any officer alleged of wrong doing guilty or not is spread like wild fire through the press and social media.”.
I am sure there are many officers with a conscience. We have talked to many. And some have sent us quite a lot of written evidence for the U.N. (we are nothing to do with the press.) But let me offer you a perception. On one Detective Constable we were investigating, and challenged him with his perjury, he replied “I cannot go against my senior officer if I want to keep my job”. What does that tell you about force corruption ?
I understand how you feel, but you need to see the other side of the coin. U.K. police forces, have zero criminal accountability, and as HMIC have found, 41 out of 43 regional forces have cases of child abuse evidential corruption. Destroy a child, and you destroy the angry adult. Many of the people you don’t like, have suffered abuse. We are international prosecutors, and have submitted 25,000 documents against U.K. police officers found at the U.N. to have corrupted evidence of State institutional child torture and sex abuse . We were instrumental in getting the IPCC scrapped for corruption, via the U.N. Report to Mrs. Theresa May when Home Secretary, and IOPC is IPCC re-absorbed. You should blame your politicians, who break international treaties, not the ground-swell of anger in the U.K. at your forces. You cannot say only a few officers are corrupt. Whistle-blowers, ranked officers tell us the opposite. There is a culture of police corruption in violence cases. “It’s a domestic, forget it”. Police in the U.K. always refuse to prosecute State crimes against humanity. One Chief Inspector told me, during our criminal investigations of a U.K. authority, that if other forces had corrupted evidence before, then their force “would do no different”. The Met used to have what was popularly called “The Ghost Squad”, with no friends in police stations, that prosecuted around 300 corrupt officers there per annum, but it was scrapped, perhaps because it was too successful. Whilst officers corrupt in social violence cases, you are not going to win hearts and minds of victims of social crimes, of torture and sex abuse against the most vulnerable, are you. Officially in the U.K. (NSPCC Lorraine Radford Report, 2014) there are a minimum of 11 million abused children, mostly denied criminal justice, because police officers destroy evidence, particularly when the State is causing the abuse. It is my job, with others, to identify evidentially the mechanisms of corruption, that constitute criminal violations of Rome Treaty. Refused interviews of witnesses, tampering with crime evidence to wreck cases, wholesale perjury to the victims, police threatening and harassing victims, for example. There is much more evidence in documents of how your police corrupt; Criminal violations Articles 21, 53, and 54. I have evidence of a Chief Constable protecting V.I.P. paedophiles, sacking an honest officer who refused to stop investigating. What would you say to that Chief Constable ? In the U.K., you cannot have an independent impartial force, investigating another force. PSDs (lying schools) and same-force, self-investigation are the causes of the culture of corruption. Are you aware, that one reason the U.N. declares Britain as “The worst of industrialised nations for its child abuse” are the, in excess of, a thousand annual “no justice despair suicides” of the State-tortured. Do State-stolen babies “spit” at you, and hit you? There are half a million U.K. council stolen babies, some in used in “disgusting” experiments, always covered up with fabricated documents. It is ourselves who have proven birth documents fabricated by the State. With the level of allowed abuse and torture, children not rescued, and given no proper justice later, are you surprised your country has drugs and alcohol problems, and violence related ? Your current government is in the business of justice suppression, so what do you expect when people do not like you?
Every country can suffer such, but not to the degree of the U.K. and certainly, you have more child abuse than even China, which is a bigger territory. So the next time an officer considers child sex abuse and torture, ruining the next generation, is a “Domestic, forget it”, think about the consequences to yourselves, over time.
Cases Compiler for U.N. Compliance cases.
Troll.
The level of State sponsored and Police cover-up (specially foreign, mainly Pakistany gangs led) Pedophilia is scandalous, stagering, criminal, even in line with genocide.
And as I see it csn only be explained through the enormous penetration of Free-Madonry (Usurer’s Golem) in Police (on top of, obviously into State and Politics).
UK was Usury Uber-Mafisa’s Host after William of Orange was brougt from Holand.
Then USA (and USSR).
Now, your UNI is supposed to be. the One-World-Government.
National Governments are doing an excellent Mining and Looting job so that when Usury proposes its Messianic World Government people won’t miss their own Government.
I am glad to hear good news from what I consider one of the most corrupt organizations upon earth.
I guess many decent people work there in the UNO in spite the Globalist Tiranical intentions of its Founders and true leaders.
Apparently also in its WHO instrumentaçised for the COVID-19 Luciferian Set-Up for WEF’s «Great-Reset».
No ,I am not a ‘troll’. However there is no trace of you or your post on Google. The description ‘Q Anon’ comes to mind.
I can understand him completely.
Avatar Richard Perou 10 mins ago
Troll. Richard, are you a “troll” ? It is expected on sites like this. Your comment is trivial, non-informative, and does not warrant a reply from prosecutors
Agree they have clearly reached breaking point, so hope they feel back on form after a much needed break. Giving up the position is no the way forward, the battle needs to be had from the inside out. Only officers standing side by side and doing the right things will solve this, good honest officers putting a stop to the ones doing the wrong, that are sent in to corrupt the system and cause chaos. If they leave the position the one inciting the chaos win as they bring private security in who in turn cause even more problems. Join the public and solve the problems together, Its the minority that have been manipulated against the police just like the minority in the police against the public. Shake hands call it a day and move forward together, the rest will follow…..
He’s obviously unhappy with his job so do what I did, LEAVE, as the job won’t change so change the job.
I agree
i absolutely feel for this policeman and empathise with all this points.i can see all his points and recognise them. however, i am an over fifty female and i have never ever in all my days seen the police attack people at peaceful protests just for the act of protesting. i have been to several now and they swoop in from nowhere and start breaking heads. if the police merely followed their oath, to protect the public, perhaps we wouldn’t be in this policing mess now. the police are a huge corporation now and do the bidding of their paymasters so they are no longer fit for purpose. they do not serve the people.
Exactly as you said it needs stop now or things will only get worse
ALL emergency service people feel this way. I drove an ambulance for 12 years so I know. I don’t do that anymore.
The police have a very hard job, and there are not enough of them, with the judiciary not helping with petty sentences and fines. With politics ruling their performance its no wonder they are leaving.
I really can empathise with this police officer and those who feel the same as him…I was born in 1961 and the police then were brilliant…bobby on the beat, very friendly and caring! But then politics got in the way…with political correctness and me me attitude and victimhood has had a devastating effect on all of them and descent people like myself who still have respect for the police have endured this madness! I truely wish this man happiness..he clearly feels let down by pontificating Mps who do not care about them or the public.Good luck and please don’t be disheartened…their is some of us out here can see the bigger picture. God bless you!
The writer highlights the transition from the role of POLICE OFFICER, or more accurately the holder of an automomous office held under the Crown as a CONSTABLE, to effectively an agent of GOVERNMENT and subject to external pressures to achieve politically set goals, either by politicians or their Chief Officer agents. I believe that the OATH to ‘Well and truly serveour Sovereign lady, the Queen, in the OFFICE OF CONSTABLE, without ……….’ is, in the current situation, not relevant, and the wording should be changed to more accuratly identify the current situation where the Office of Constable is now more properly the RANK of Constable.
Read it through and fully understand the officers statement.
Very brave and sad that he feels the way he does, but I agree with what he says about the way the world that we now live in has become so toxic.
Best wishes for his safe and Happy Future
The policeman’s oath includes the promise to uphold the law of the land. Unfortunately he is deceived into thinking that just means the legal system. It is, as opposed to the law of the sea. The law of the land is common law as reasserted in the 2001 Magna Carta Act. They should be taught the difference but the law of the sea is the law of business and therefore of money and power etc so deception at all levels wins.
As a retired officer l,m disgusted by the P.C.Bandits, politicians,scared to call offenders no matter. What race,’persaudon, for what they are,scared of the blatant race Issues facing us to day and blaming everyone else for not facing and doing their jobs by twisting the facts and statistics, beware you have yourself to blame for when the wheel turns you will have no one to protect you against the chaos you caused but the dedicated force your have and are destroying. Try doing the job your denigrating before you open your self seeking career mouth. The Services are there for all. Support them, and as ex Army as well l can tell you YOU WILL NEED THEM BEFORE THEY NEED YOU.
I understand the statement, however the police do not self promote. My mentally disabled neighbour was persecuted for 5 years, the police favoured the antagonists and went as far as to ignore witness statements and say what was happening was petty and insignificant. £9k vandals to cars, physical assault, child abuse and public humiliation is not petty or insignificant.
Clara, we know about U.K. police / authority child abuse cover ups, (please see my post above ) we are an international team and have been investigating for 20 years. Victims as adult Survivors can take cases to the U.N. Tribunals
and / or Council of Europe criminal court avenues, not affected by Brexit. Only E.U. Commission courts are affected by Brexit.
I have very little sympathy for this sort of thinking. The job has never been easy. It’s never been about gratitude or being appreciated, or even being respected. It’s about doing the right thing. If that doesn’t appeal to you, then yeah, it’s best for everyone if you leave.
But let’s just look at this one line here:
“I’m done with their demand for every right real or imagined”
Hang on. Done with people demanding their “real” rights? The police are here to protect people’s rights – that’s the whole point of the rule of law.
I think the way the police are treated is disgusting and only one side is ever shown in the papers, they don’t show what happened before and the abuse towards the police. Something has to change or when you actually need help it won’t be there.
I feel a lot of blame lies with the highest ranking police officers when they have complied with government instructions and made no public protest. They’ve had no compunction about cancelling an officer’s holiday at the last minute because he’s needed due to sickness etc. We’ve seen changes that have benefited organised crime. Fewer police, fewer police stations, shorter sentences, early release (with compensation), replacing prison sentences with community service (6 months for GBH is now 200 hrs comm. service), undercover infiltration used on groups like Animal Rights. Then to hide the subsequent increase in crime, large numbers of crimes are given unique numbers to use in insurance claims so that the incidents are not included in the crime statistics. The public image of the police has been changed by using them at protests wearing riot gear and stamping heir feet to sound like Cybermen in Doctor Who.
NHW exists now in name only. I used to be a street co-ordinator but recently I was swindled out of £3000 by a bogus gardening firm. The last day the crooks were here I phoned the police but by the time they arrived the perps were gone. I told the cops the details of what happened and that I’d got their fingerprints on various items carefully stored in a cardboard box. The police didn’t want them as they were taking NFA except to report me to Soc Services as an OAP unable to look after himself. They told me to contact Fraud Squad online. 28 days later they confirmed NFA.
I’ve read that police investigations can be done by civilians, even murder.
I honestly think that organised crime has invested in big business and banks and now holds sway over any government we have. They’re painting the police in a bad light so that, like USA, people won’t trust police and want them replaced. But with what?
Amen, brother, so say we all!
Regards promotion within the Police, you have got to be in the funny handshake club
I could tell you few stories which alarm you
I question why I joined the forces? 9.5 years I thought it help morality in society but it did not but I found a friend in the police in general on those grounds! Sorry to say all I can offer this world now is the hard work trying to bring my 9yr old son up to be a decent human being. We are getting to the point now where we have a un thankful thoughtless society with no disapline. Something drastic has to change and its going to upset the snow flakes. No back chat, a good thick ear! Wait till your dad finds out! We need a more instatutionalised society sadly it will be conscription. I loved the bad ladds army boot camp make men out of Gobby hard nuts!
So very true Mark.Sadly I couldn`t agree more.For too long many parents have passed the buck,for the behaviour of their offspring onto other`s.Good luck to you,and well said
Really sad that just the kind of ordinary honest police officer we need in post has been driven to such despair. I can offer no suggestions, let alone solutions; can only say thank you for what you have already done, thank you.
Sincerely Timothy Major
Its a very sad day when an officer of 20 years service & experience has been driven to such a point that he has to leave. My thanks for your service. Best wishes for your future, wherever that may take you.
Government’s are turning mankind against each other! Dived and Conquer! Everything sick twisted like wars and bullshit laws is engineered by satanic bloodlines! The new world order!
The first responder siad “However the writer seems to border on mental health problems in his assessment of the situation”. And, indeed, he may well be correct. But we must ask ourselves why he is in this state. And he explains this fully and coherently. It is a fact that society, starting at the top, has brought this situation about and effectively made it impossible for the majority of decent coppers to do the job properly. Yes the police have lost a lot of public confidence and respect but that is as a result of the political pressures under which they operate which drive an ever deeper wedge between them and those they should serve – the generally law-abiding public, I can appreciate his position and applaud his decision – but how I wish it could make a real difference.
So well said and so very true I take my hat off to the officer who wrote this post people feel the same as he does in my own opinion the legal system is totally to blame the sentences do not ever fit the crime through the board
My thoughts on this brave officers words..,
Heartfelt, bitter, angry, sorry, upset, ashamed, scared, drained, lonely and numb… I could go on, but you get me message.
No doubt there are countless officers up and down this once great land, that feel EXACTLY the same.
Governments past and present don’t give a rats arse about the Police, NHS, Child/adult social care , Mental health, armed forces, education, fire service or indeed the general public.
Governments and politicians have senior police officials in their back pocket and all have a lot to answer for. None can be trusted and would gladly stick the knife in to save their own skin.
Looking to get out too.
After that last disgusting rant I intend leaving this chatroom.
I participated in two of the Aldermaston marches, back in the sixties. No trouble, no riots, no bloodshed.
What happened between then and now?
We need good cops to stay in the force because we don’t want bad cops to outweigh the system…