The search for Iain Hughes, a respected Crew Manager at the West Midlands Fire Service, has tragically been called off after he went missing during a charity swim across the English Channel.
Hughes, a dedicated firefighter based at the Wednesbury fire station’s Technical Rescue Unit, embarked on the swim on June 20th, in an inspiring effort to raise £21,000 for The Fire Fighters Charity, the British Heart Foundation, and Midlands Air Ambulance.
The swim, which was being tracked by a support boat, took a devastating turn when Hughes was reported missing.
Despite exhaustive search efforts involving French and Belgian military helicopters, along with navy and police patrol boats, the 42-year-old firefighter’s whereabouts remain unknown.
French authorities have now confirmed the search has ended.
“We are heartbroken to confirm that one of our Crew Managers, Iain Hughes, is missing after his inspiring attempt to swim the English Channel for charity,” West Midlands Fire Service posted on their Facebook page.
Chief Fire Officer, Wayne Brown, expressed his profound sorrow over the news. “Iain’s disappearance is unspeakably sad. We are giving Iain’s family all the support we can at this distressing time,” he said. Brown added that Hughes was a “highly-respected and much-loved colleague and friend to many.”
Iain, who joined the fire service in 1999 at age 19, had an impressive career. He served at various stations before his promotion to Crew Manager in 2016 and his subsequent assignment to the Technical Rescue Unit in 2022.
His charity swim attempt was the culmination of nearly two years of rigorous training and an expression of his unwavering commitment to serving others. His 43rd birthday would have been next month.
The news has prompted an outpouring of support on social media, with thousands of well-wishers leaving messages of hope, love, and respect.
Numerous individuals have also contributed to Hughes’ Justgiving fundraising page, transforming a heartbreaking story into a testament to the bravery and selflessness of a true hero.
During this distressing time, the fire service asks for the privacy of Iain and his family to be respected.
