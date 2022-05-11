A 23-year-old motorist has been fined by officers from Police Scotland after she was spotted eating a bowl of cereal as she drove along the M90 Queensferry Crossing.

Roads Policing officers spotted the hungry driver as she hurtled along lane two of the busy highway.

The meal turned out to be quite expensive after she was given a £100 fine and had her driving licence endorsed with three penalty points.

As part of Operation Tramline, police also fined a man on the Edinburgh City Bypass for steering a HGV with his forearms whilst he used both of his hands to fiddle with his mobile phone.

Road policing officer Tom Aitken said:

“Reducing the number of road casualties is a priority for Police Scotland and we are always looking at ways to enhance our ability to investigate road traffic offences.

“As well as working closely with partners to help make roads safer for all road users, we regularly use footage from dash-cams, head-cams and CCTV to investigate road traffic offences.

“Most people know the effect alcohol and drugs can have on driving, but the small things can be overlooked. It is just not smart eating as you are driving, it is downright dangerous.

“The same goes for using any mobile device and reading. Acting like this means you are distracted and therefore not in proper control of your vehicle. A split second lapse in concentration could result in a crash.

“Not wearing a seatbelt is life-threatening. If you are not fully secure then the consequences if you are involved in a crash could be deadly.

“Road policing officers unfortunately see the devastation this causes and we urge drivers to be responsible and make sure they are safe.”

The HGV driver received a £200 fine and six penalty points.

