A Disturbing Violation of Trust

Dr Simon Abraham, a practitioner at Eastbourne District General Hospital, has been sentenced to 18 months in prison after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a patient.

The appalling event occurred in October 2020 when Abraham visited the patient at her home under false pretences.

Abraham contacted the woman after she had been treated at the hospital for severe headaches.

Alleging that he had received a call from a concerned colleague, he convinced the victim of his speciality in massage techniques learned during a two-year training period in India.

Assault Followed by Denial

Tragically, during the visit, Abraham…