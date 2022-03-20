Whilst on an anti-burglary patrol at around 02:00 hours on 19th March, a police officer noticed that a homeowner had left their front door wide open.

Not wanting the residents in the house to fall victim to a burglar, the officer pressed the Ring doorbell and woke the homeowner up.

As well as their front door being left open, there was a ‘brand new’ BMW on the driveway of the property, an easy target for any would-be thief who could have easily walked into the address.

But rather than thanking the officer for letting him know that his property was insecure, the homeowner reportedly ‘went mad’ and started screaming at the police officer.

Posting about the incident on social media, the officer said: ‘I pressed the bell & woke the owner. He went mad. Screamed at me did I have nothing better to do.’

It isn’t clear exactly where this incident happened, other than in the ‘north west’ of the country.

Recommended video: