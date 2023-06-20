In a Bid to Combat Trial by Social Media

The Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, has issued a directive to all 43 police forces in England and Wales, urging increased use of stop and search tactics.

She also called for the prompt release of body-worn camera footage to mitigate any potential trials by social media that may jeopardise innocent police officers.

New Drive Against Violence

This proactive approach against violence comes amidst the revelation that over 100,000 weapons have been seized from Britain’s streets since 2019.

This figure was achieved through various policing strategies, almost half of them involving stop and search operations.

These searches have also resulted in over 220,000 arrests. Since 2019, there’s been a reported decrease in serious violence by 25%.

“The police have my full support to ramp up the use of stop and search, wherever necessary, to prevent violence and save more lives,” the Home Secretary stated.

Her concerns also extend to the disproportionate impact of knife crime on young black males, and she highlights the need for significant action to mitigate this violence.

Safeguards and Transparency in Stop and Search Operations

The Home Secretary has also detailed safeguards being put in place concerning stop and search operations to bolster trust between the police and the communities they serve.

These include the need for police to inform local communities when a Section 60 order is in place and the mandate to collect data on every stop and search interaction for the Home Office to publish.

Strengthening Scrutiny at the Local Level

In response to the Inclusive Britain report, the Home Office is developing a national framework for local-level scrutiny of police powers, including stop and search.

Local panels, comprised of public members and chaired by an independent party, currently review randomly selected records and footage of stop and search incidents, providing feedback to their local force.

The national model will bring consistency and higher standards across forces, improving community trust and police confidence.

Addressing Recidivism and Early Intervention

To tackle the cycle of re-offending, the government is piloting serious violence reduction orders in four police force areas over two years.

These orders allow automatic searches of those previously convicted of knife and offensive weapon offences.

Alongside law enforcement, the government has invested £170 million in early intervention, education, and prevention schemes since 2019, with Violence Reduction Units supporting over 215,000 vulnerable young people in the past year.