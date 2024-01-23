In an amusing display of wit and humour, Emergency Services News conducted a poll on our Facebook page, inviting members of the emergency services to share instances when they heard something so illogical that it stuck in their memory.

The responses, ranging from quirky misstatements to absurd declarations, reveal the lighter side of a profession often associated with serious, high-pressure situations.

One anecdote from the poll describes an episode with a car thief who hid in a bush following a vehicle pursuit.

As a police dog was dispatched to the scene, the thief’s desperate plea was humorously out of touch with his predicament: “Take it away, take it away, I’m a stockbroker!”

This bizarre claim highlights the often unexpected and humorous situations emergency personnel encounter.

In another instance, an NHS manager’s attempt at solidarity, saying, “We’re all in this together…” failed to raise the level of morale in their respective department for reasons which are probably obvious.

One of the lighter moments came from a civilian communications officer who, still adapting to her new role, ended a personal call to her hairdresser with, “Thank you XH out,” as if she was still on the job.

Other memorable quotes included the perplexing “That rain is wet rain!!” and the bewildering declaration, “I’m allergic to water.”

Such statements, though seemingly nonsensical, provide a glimpse into the unexpected encounters of emergency service work.

The poll also uncovered a humorous misunderstanding of logistics, with a senior police officer recalling, “Nobody goes until the last person has gone.”

Similarly, another officer shared a whimsical observation: “I just met some triplets. They were like twins, but there was three of them.”

Some responses highlighted the humorous side of parental conviction: “I know he’s 18; I gave birth to him!” while another shared an amusingly absurd excuse: “Wot, it’s not illegal to take your fish for a walk.”

Asserting privilege also featured, with one individual proclaiming, “You can’t arrest me… my father’s a magistrate!” while a moment of confusion on behalf of an ARV officer during a firearms operation briefing was captured in the question, “Which way do the stairs go?”

A former manager’s unique malapropisms also provided comic relief in serious settings. Misstatements like “Barking up the wrong garden path,” “We’ve got to get all our shite in the one sock,” and “You can lead a horse to water, but you can’t teach it to use a pencil” injected moments of surrealism and humour into otherwise routine briefings.

These anecdotes serve not only as comic relief but also as a reminder of the unique challenges and unexpected situations faced by those on the front lines of emergency services.

They demonstrate the importance of maintaining a sense of humour amidst the often strenuous and unpredictable nature of this vital work.

