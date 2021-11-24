The High Court has issued an arrest warrant for the arrest of a prominent self-proclaimed ‘taser lawyer’ after she failed to attend a hearing to answer allegations of contempt of court, as reported by the Law Gazette.

41-year-old Khan has in the past been a staunch critic of the police use of the taser, with many individuals in the policing community seeing her as an ‘anti-taser’ figure. She once described her work with the Police Action Centre: ‘to campaign and challenge the use of Taser in routine policing’.

She has represented complainants who have sought to get compensation from the police following taser-related injuries, calling herself: ‘a solicitor-advocate who specialises in Taser-related injuries.’

Khan was automatically suspended from practising law in August this year after the Solicitors Regulation Authority intervened concerning her Leicester practice ‘Sophie Khan & Co Limited’ over ‘suspicions of dishonesty.’

She later declared that the firm had been taken over by a charity called Just for Public Ltd (JFP), adding: ‘Client work continues as normal’.

Khan is also a former chair of the Law Society Civil Justice Committee.

At the beginning of November, the Solicitors Regulation Authority obtained an injunction to stop Khan ‘unlawfully’ acting as a lawyer through Just for Public Ltd, alleging that Khan was in contempt of court by failing to comply with two High Court orders compelling her to hand over client files.

According to the Law Gazette, Khan sought an adjournment of today’s (24th November) committal hearing, claiming that she needed ‘emergency elective surgery’ – which Mr Justice Fancourt said was ‘a contradiction in terms.’

She also said that she needed legal representation, although the Solicitors Regulation Authority’s barrister, Mr Rupert Allen, said Khan had previously been ‘categorical’ in saying she could represent herself.

The judge said he had formed the view that Khan ‘will not voluntarily attend the court based on everything I have seen of her over the last month’.

Fancourt said that the ‘only sensible option’ open to him was to issue a bench warrant, not backed for bail, to ‘have her arrested and brought to the court’.

‘It means she will be found and arrested and brought to the court,’ he added.

The court heard that the committal hearing may be heard on Friday, if Khan can be found and brought to the court.

