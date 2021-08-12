A lorry driver who ignored a lane closure before smashing into the back of a stationary police car on the A1, leaving two Lincolnshire Police officers with serious injuries, has been jailed for two years.
Christopher Swain appeared at Lincoln Crown Court on the 10th August.
He was sentenced for two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and for being over the specified limit for cannabis.
Swain has also been disqualified from driving for four years and ordered to retake another driving test.
The 38-year-old from St Peter’s Road, Stowmarket in Suffolk had earlier pleaded guilty to both offences.
Shortly after 11:20 am on 25th November last year, Grantham response officers PC Christopher Windsor-Beck and PC Matt Brand responded to reports of a broken-down lorry on the A1 at Colsterworth.
Whilst waiting for recovery, a second lorry driven by Swain, went through the lane closure and struck the stationary police vehicle from behind, causing severe injuries to both officers.
Their injuries include fractures to the spine, broken ribs, and a broken collarbone.
PC Windsor-Beck and PC Brand have also suffered from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) since the incident.
Swain sustained minor injuries during the incident.
Grantham Sergeant Dan McCormack said:
“This was a difficult incident involving two members of my team who were simply carrying out their duties in keeping the public of Lincolnshire safe.
“The dangers of getting behind the wheel after using any drug are highlighted in this incident. The driver’s reaction times were greatly impeded, and I have no doubt that this was the main contributing factor to this accident.
“We will continue to tackle drug driving as part of our plan to make Lincolnshire’s roads safe for everyone to travel on.
“PC Brand and PC Windsor-Beck are still recovering but they have returned to work and they are incredibly thankful for all the support and well wishes they have received from their colleagues as well as the public.”
Before you go, don’t forget to check out our ‘best videos and features’ page by clicking HERE.
Before you go...
We need your help. As former emergency services & armed forces personnel, we pride ourselves on bringing you important, fast-moving and breaking news stories which are free from the negative bias which is often directed at the emergency services by some sections of the mainstream media.
One of the reasons we started 'Emergency Services News' was because we became tired of reading badly informed stories about the emergency services which seemed only ever to highlight negative aspects of the job.
We want to be the unheard voice of the remarkable men and women who serve in the emergency services, NHS and armed forces. And with around 500k page views each month, we are getting there!
As income from ads, the mainstay source of income for most publishers, continues to decline; we need the help of our readers.
And remember, if you have a service, product or job vacancy that you would like to promote to our large readership, then you can buy advertising space in our articles.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
Let us know what you think in the comments below