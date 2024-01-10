In Lewisham, a situation involving an armed individual was efficiently managed and peacefully resolved by the swift action of the local Mounted Branch and Emergency Response Team.

The incident, which unfolded after a 999 call, led to the arrest of a man wielding a knife, marking a significant achievement for the soon-to-retire police horse, Putney.

Efficient Response to Public Distress

The two divisions demonstrated exemplary coordination and professionalism in their fast and coordinated response.

The Mounted Branch, accompanied by Emergency Response Team officers, quickly arrived at the scene following the urgent 999 call.

Their timely intervention ensured the public’s safety and the suspect’s swift apprehension.

Putney: A Legacy of Service

The operation holds special significance as it was one of the final duties of the beloved police horse, Putney, who is set to retire later this week.

Putney, known for his unwavering service and courage, played a crucial role in the successful outcome of the incident.

His calm demeanour and disciplined training were pivotal in managing what could have been a highly volatile situation.

A Tribute to Our Four-Legged Heroes

This incident not only highlights the effectiveness of 999 response teams but also sheds light on the invaluable contribution of police horses in maintaining law and order.

These animals, often unsung heroes, demonstrate remarkable bravery and loyalty, traits that Putney has embodied throughout his service.

A Community’s Gratitude

As Putney prepares to bid farewell to his duties, the community expresses its deep gratitude and admiration for his years of service.

The arrest in Lewisham is a fitting tribute to Putney’s career, showcasing the essential role that service animals play in ensuring public safety.

In conclusion, the successful resolution of the incident in Lewisham stands as a testament to the skilled coordination of the police force and the vital role of police horses like Putney.

As he heads into retirement, Putney leaves behind a legacy of courage and dedication that will long be remembered by the Lewisham community and beyond.

