In a commendable act of teamwork, BCH Police Dog Scully, supported by APU officers, successfully located four individuals hiding at the back of a garage block in Dunstable.

The operation also led to the discovery of a box containing 10 puppies reportedly stolen during an aggravated burglary.

This incident is yet another example of the rise in puppy thefts across England and Wales.

In the 12 months leading to March 2023, a staggering 1,882 puppy thefts were reported to the police.

The theft of pets, particularly puppies, is becoming a growing concern for pet owners and law enforcement alike.

A Growing Threat: Puppy Thefts on the Rise

The most common breeds thieves target are French Bulldogs, Labrador Retrievers, and German Shepherds.

These breeds are highly sought after, making them prime targets.

The theft methods vary, but snatching the puppy from its owner in public is the most prevalent.

The motives behind these thefts are diverse, with profit being the primary incentive.

Thieves steal puppies to sell them, breed them, or in some dark cases, use them for illegal activities such as dog fighting.

How to Protect Your Pooch from Thieves

As dog owners grapple with the rising trend of puppy theft, there are products and measures that can be implemented to enhance their pets’ security:

Microchip : Implanted under the dog's skin, a microchip contains a unique identification number, aiding in swift reunions if the dog is lost or stolen.

GPS tracking collar : These collars enable tracking of a dog's location and often include a panic button for emergencies.

ID tag : Essential for quick identification, an ID tag should carry the dog's name, owner's contact information, and microchip number.

Dog security harness : Designed to prevent snatching, these harnesses are made of robust materials with secure buckles.

Dog security fence: To ensure a safe yard for your dog, invest in a security fence that is difficult to climb.

Home security system: Deter potential thieves with motion sensors and alarms that safeguard your home and your beloved pets.

The concerted efforts by PD Scully and the APU officers underscore the significance of community vigilance and law enforcement in tackling this growing threat.

The recovery of the stolen puppies in Dunstable is a heartening success, but the rise in puppy thefts calls for increased awareness and protective measures among pet owners.

