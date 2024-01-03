In a harrowing display of courage and duty, two valiant female police officers in Plymouth overcame a violent assault by a 31-year-old man, now sentenced to 15 months in prison.

Aaron Doherty, hailing from Strabane, Northern Ireland, was apprehended after a tense and dangerous encounter, showcasing the unyielding bravery of our police force.

Plymouth’s Finest Stand Tall

On the fateful night of August 29, 2023, Plymouth’s streets witnessed the epitome of police bravery.

Responding to a breach of a court-issued protection order, officers encountered Doherty in Devonport.

What unfolded next was a chilling testament to the risks our officers face daily.

As one officer attempted to handcuff Doherty, he fiercely resisted, pushing her to the ground, her head striking the floor with a thud.

Unfazed, her colleague stepped in, only to be thrust to the ground as well.

A Struggle for Justice

The officers, embodying the spirit of the force, relentlessly pursued Doherty as he fled to a nearby garden.

In a terrifying moment, one officer, while attempting to detain him, was grabbed by the throat.

Gasping for air and pleading for release, she was met with relentless aggression.

Her partner, equally determined, suffered a twisted wrist while coming to her aid.

Triumph of Grit and Resolve

Despite the violence unleashed upon them, the officers’ unyielding determination prevailed.

They managed to subdue Doherty, holding him until reinforcements arrived.

In a post-incident interview, Doherty made the bizarre claim of no intention to harm the police officers, a claim starkly contrasted by the events of that night.

A Just Outcome

Sentenced at Plymouth Crown Court, Doherty’s imprisonment serves as a reminder of the consequences of assaulting our protectors.

Inspector Roger Hocking, in his commendation, highlighted the profound impact of the incident on the officers, praising their exceptional professionalism and tenacity.

A Troubling Reality

This incident shines a light on a disturbing trend in the UK: the escalating number of assaults on police officers.

Recent data reveals a staggering average of 110 officers assaulted daily.

The past years have seen a steady increase in these figures, with over 40,000 assaults reported in the year ending March 2023.

