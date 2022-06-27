A Newport teen has been labelled as a ‘hero’ after he helped a young boy in need while walking home from school.

On Thursday afternoon, Kyron Powell, 14, came across a vulnerable and distressed child.

He contacted his mum to tell her he would be home later than planned and asked her to call the police.

Kyron stayed with the boy to keep him calm and safe until officers arrived.

Credit: Gwent Police

Inspector Hannah Welti said:

“Kyron is an absolute hero.

“His actions allowed police to get there quickly and ensure the child’s immediate safety and get him the support he needed at that time.

“To say thank you, I visited Kyron and took him some chocolates and a Deliveroo voucher after I heard that his amazing actions meant that he had missed his dinner.

“We were all extremely impressed by Kyron’s mature and sensible response to this situation and wanted to thank him.”

