The hero taxi driver caught up in an explosion outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital has been named David Perry.

Sky News is reporting that Mr Perry has been discharged from hospital and is now recovering at home.

As the investigation is still ongoing, Merseyside Police have not gone into detail regarding what happened outside the main entrance to the hospital, just yards away from a maternity ward.

Three males aged 29, 26 and 21 have been arrested at gunpoint by Counter Terrorism Specialist Firearms Officers (CTSFO) under the Terrorism Act.

Counter Terrorism detectives have not yet named the individual who died in the incident.

Merseyside Police said that their officers were called to the scene just before 11 am on Sunday.

Police said they believed the taxi pulled up at the hospital shortly before the explosion occurred.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Liverpool mayor Joanne Anderson said:

“The taxi driver, in his heroic efforts, has managed to divert what could have been an absolutely awful disaster at the hospital.

“Our thanks go to him and our emergency services, and authorities have worked through the night to divert anything further and we’ve all been on standby and in constant contact to provide any support that’s needed.”

When asked about more of the details about what happened, she added: “Well, we knew that the taxi driver had stood out and locked the doors, we knew that early on.”

The incident happened at around 11 am – the same time the nation stood to remember its war dead on Remembrance Sunday.

Counter Terrorism Police North West said:

“We are leading the investigation with support from Merseyside Police, and are keeping an open mind as to what has caused the explosion.

“We are working at a rapid pace to try and establish the circumstances behind this and will update in due course.”

Liverpool Women’s Hospital, which featured in the popular Channel 4 series One Born Every Minute, receives about 50,000 patients annually and is the largest hospital in its specialism in Europe.

