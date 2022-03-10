A West Midlands Police officer has been praised for standing up to violent thugs who were intimidating parents on the school run – and chasing one of them down after he stabbed a man.
Detective Constable Mark Bates was off duty when he intervened to confront a group who’d been hurling abuse, drinking alcohol and smoking cannabis near a school entrance.
It happened outside Water Orton school in Warwickshire on 1 July 2021.
Things took a shocking turn when one of the three thugs, Kyle Youlden, stabbed a man who’d approached them to also remonstrate over their behaviour.
DC Bates and the victim – who was stabbed in the arm – gave chase and grabbed Youlden as he ran into Coleshill Road.
Mark disarmed the 21-year-old and pinned him down until back-up arrived from colleagues Warwickshire Police.
And while Youlden was being arrested, Mark searched the area looking for the other man and woman who’d been causing trouble.
He spotted the man at around 15:45 hours and, after a brief chase, caught the suspect, who was also found in possession of a knife.
Youlden was jailed on Tuesday (8 March) for just two years and three months after he admitted wounding and knife possession.
DC Bates has been praised for his actions by a senior Warwickshire Police officer – but said stepping in to protect people, even when off duty, was for him all part of the job.
“I didn’t hesitate and ran after him straight away,” said Mark, who’s been a police officer for 14 years. “He’d already stabbed someone and had a knife near a school so didn’t know what he was capable of.
“When I caught up with him I took him down and pulled his right arm out from underneath him. There was a knife, closed, in his hand. I took it out of his hand a threw it a few feet away.
“I could see the victim was bleeding quite heavily from his arm so told him to take his shirt off and wrap it around his wound. It was nasty but could have been a lot worse.
“I just acted instinctively as any police officer would: it’s my duty to protect the public at whatever cost to me and I would do the same again.”
Warwickshire Police Detective Inspector Gareth Unett, said:
“DC Bates showed immense bravery in tackling an armed man who had already shown he was prepared use his weapon.
“Even while off duty he showed great commitment to protecting the community, he’s a credit to the police service.”
The other man and woman were released without charge.
Recommended video:
Before you go...
We need your help. As former emergency services & armed forces personnel, we pride ourselves on bringing you important, fast-moving and breaking news stories & videos which are free from the negative bias which is often directed at the emergency services & NHS by some sections of the mainstream media.
One of the reasons we started 'Emergency Services News' back in 2018 was because we became tired of reading badly informed stories about the emergency services & NHS which seemed only ever to highlight negative aspects of the job.
We want to be the unheard voice of the remarkable men and women who serve in the emergency services, NHS and armed forces. And with around 500k page views each month, we are getting there!
As income from ads, the mainstay source of income for most publishers, continues to decline; we need the help of you, our readers.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
Let us know what you think in the comments below