A paramedic has spoken out after returning to their rapid response vehicle, having just dealt with a 999 call, to find that a resident had left an angry note on their windscreen.

When the paramedic arrived at the potentially life-threatening call, they parked their vehicle as close to the patient’s address as possible, saving precious time in the process.

Owing to the restricted access at the patient’s address, the paramedic’s vehicle temporarily blocked a neighbour’s vehicular access.

After stabilising the patient, the paramedic returned to their vehicle to find that a handwritten note had been left on their windscreen.

The note said: ‘Why would you block two people in (both have to go to work this afternoon) when there were three empty spaces you could have parked in?

‘Not acceptable, I work for NHS whilst I sympathise you have to deal with a ‘callout’ common sense should still prevail’.

The paramedic told Emergency Services News:

‘When I arrived on scene, the only spaces available to park were on people’s driveways’.

Having dealt with the high-stress emotions which come when responding to 999 calls, the paramedic said that finding the note had left them feeling angry.

‘I felt deflated and extremely angry that someone had left this note on my RRV; the female who left the note made no effort to knock on neighbours doors to ask if it was possible for the car to be moved’ the paramedic added.

‘She states that she sympathises that I have to deal with a call out “common sense should still prevail” I agree common sense should prevail; why would you leave an aggressive note on a window of an emergency vehicle?

‘She clearly has no idea that in most cases, time is critical to start interventions in order to prevent the patient’s condition from deteriorating.

‘Emergency vehicles don’t have time to find an appropriate parking place, how would she feel if she called an emergency vehicle for one of her loved ones and it turned up too late because they were trying to find somewhere to park?’.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time a note has been left on emergency vehicles as emergency workers deal with life-or-death 999 calls.

Two medics returned to their emergency ambulance recently to find that a resident had left two notes on their windscreen.

One said: ‘park responsibly’ with the other demanding ‘do not block others parking spaces!’

The paramedic who received the note above had some words of advice for anyone else who is tempted to leave an angry note on an emergency vehicle:

‘If your thinking about leaving an angry note on any emergency vehicles window, just stop and think to yourself, if this vehicle was coming to deal with one of my loved ones, would I really care where they park?

‘Don’t be selfish; we are here to help and deal with members of the public who need us. We will move the vehicle as soon as we possibly can.

‘Sometimes it’s not safe to leave a patient alone to go and move a vehicle.

‘Help us to help you, we are all human!’

