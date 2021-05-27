A pre-inquest review hearing is due to occur following the death of a Cumbria Police Roads Policing Unit officer.
PC Nick Dumphreys, 47, died after his police vehicle crashed on the M6 between junctions 44 and 43 in Cumbria on January 26, 2020.
At the time of his tragic death, PC Dumphreys was driving a marked BMW 330 on blue-lights as he responded to an emergency call.
PC Dumphreys was an ‘advanced’ blue-light driver, having passed several weeks of intense driver-training before being allowed to drive the car in ‘response’ mode.
The hearing is due to take place at The Coroner’s Court in Cockermouth on May 28 at 1400 hours and is expected to run for an hour.
Coroner Ms Kally Cheema will oversee it.
If you have the Google News app on your phone, don’t forget to follow ‘Emergency Services News’.
Got a story? Send your videos and pictures to contact@emergency-services.news. You can also find us on Twitter @ES_News_
Before you go...
We need your help. As former emergency services & armed forces personnel, we pride ourselves on bringing you important, fast-moving and breaking news stories which are free from the negative bias which is often directed at the emergency services by some sections of the mainstream media.
One of the reasons we started 'Emergency Services News' was because we became tired of reading badly informed stories about the emergency services which seemed only ever to highlight negative aspects of the job.
We want to be the unheard voice of the remarkable men and women who serve in the emergency services, NHS and armed forces. And with around 500k page views each month, we are getting there!
As income from ads, the mainstay source of income for most publishers, continues to decline; we need the help of our readers.
And remember, if you have a service, product or job vacancy that you would like to promote to our large readership, then you can buy advertising space in our articles.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
Let us know what you think in the comments below