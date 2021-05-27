A pre-inquest review hearing is due to occur following the death of a Cumbria Police Roads Policing Unit officer.

PC Nick Dumphreys, 47, died after his police vehicle crashed on the M6 between junctions 44 and 43 in Cumbria on January 26, 2020.

At the time of his tragic death, PC Dumphreys was driving a marked BMW 330 on blue-lights as he responded to an emergency call.

PC Dumphreys was an ‘advanced’ blue-light driver, having passed several weeks of intense driver-training before being allowed to drive the car in ‘response’ mode.

The hearing is due to take place at The Coroner’s Court in Cockermouth on May 28 at 1400 hours and is expected to run for an hour.

Coroner Ms Kally Cheema will oversee it.

If you have the Google News app on your phone, don’t forget to follow ‘Emergency Services News’.

Got a story? Send your videos and pictures to contact@emergency-services.news. You can also find us on Twitter @ES_News_