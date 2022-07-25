It is often said that thieves are not the sharpest tools in the box, and when you read the following, it is easy to understand why!

When officers from a Newcastle-based Local Policing Team were being briefed about the day’s events, they noticed a male walk into the police station’s backyard.

From the second floor, the officers watched as the male walked over to some pedal bikes that had been chained up.

The male then attempted to try and steal one of the bikes as the team of officers quickly descended upon him.

The thief was arrested and walked into the custody suite.

Chief Inspector John Owen tweeted:

‘Unusual briefing this morning…

As we were briefing, a man decided to sneak into the backyard (watched by officers being briefed from the 2nd floor) and attempt to steal one of the chained pushbikes.

‘Probably not the best place to try and steal from.

‘One in custody.’

