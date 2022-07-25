It is often said that thieves are not the sharpest tools in the box, and when you read the following, it is easy to understand why!
When officers from a Newcastle-based Local Policing Team were being briefed about the day’s events, they noticed a male walk into the police station’s backyard.
From the second floor, the officers watched as the male walked over to some pedal bikes that had been chained up.
The male then attempted to try and steal one of the bikes as the team of officers quickly descended upon him.
The thief was arrested and walked into the custody suite.
Chief Inspector John Owen tweeted:
‘Unusual briefing this morning…
As we were briefing, a man decided to sneak into the backyard (watched by officers being briefed from the 2nd floor) and attempt to steal one of the chained pushbikes.
‘Probably not the best place to try and steal from.
‘One in custody.’
Have you seen our YouTube channel yet? We have over 500 videos waiting to be seen by your eyeballs! CLICK HERE to check them out.
Before you go...
WE NEED YOUR HELP. As former emergency services & armed forces personnel, we pride ourselves on bringing you important, fast-moving and breaking news stories & videos which are free from the negative 'anti' bias which is often directed at the emergency services & NHS by some sections of the mainstream media.
One of the reasons we started 'Emergency Services News' back in 2018 was because we became tired of reading badly informed stories about the emergency services.
We want to be the unheard voice of the remarkable men and women who serve in the emergency services, NHS and armed forces. And with around 500k page views each month, we are getting there!
As income from ads, the mainstay source of income for most publishers, continues to decline; we need the help of you, our readers.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
With someone that stupid, it almost seems unkind and unsporting to lock him up.
Nonetheless, he is a thief, albeit a remarkably stupid one, and should go to jail.