Southampton, UK – A fire engine belonging to the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service was involved in a road traffic accident on The Avenue in Southampton earlier today.

The service confirmed via a post on X that no other vehicles were involved in the accident, and no injuries were reported.

Incident Details

The accident occurred under unclear circumstances, and details about the cause of the incident have not been disclosed as of yet.

The Avenue, a significant thoroughfare in Southampton, experienced some disruption following the incident.

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service reassured the public that the situation was under control and that there were no casualties.

Emergency Services’ Prompt Response

Police units were promptly dispatched to the scene to manage the resulting traffic build-up.

Their presence ensured a swift and orderly response to the traffic disruptions caused by the accident.

No Impact on Fire Service Operations

There is no indication that the incident has significantly impacted the operational capabilities of the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service.

Ongoing Investigation

While the details of the accident remain undisclosed, an investigation is underway to ascertain the cause.

Traffic Normalisation

As of the latest updates, traffic flow on The Avenue is returning to normal, with police units effectively managing the scene to minimise disruption.

Please help support our team of former emergency services & HM Forces personnel by checking out our 999 Amazon Shop, looking at our YouTube channel (we have lots of pursuit and body-worn camera videos) and following us on X (formerly Twitter) for breaking news stories!

You can ensure you never miss our stories or videos by signing up for our free newsletter by clicking HERE.

Do you want to have your say and read what other people have said about this article? Scroll down for the comments section! Comments can be anonymous if you wish! Just leave the “name” and “email” address fields blank!

Do you have a story or blog that you would like to share? : contact@emergency-services.news