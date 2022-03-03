The Old Bailey has heard that the gunman who is accused of shooting dead Met Police Sergeant Matt Ratana inside a custody suite on 25th September 2020 may now be fit to enter pleas.

The incredibly popular police officer died from a single gunshot wound to the chest after 24-year-old Louis De Zoysa smuggled a firearm into the Windmill Custody Centre in Croydon after he was arrested and taken back to the custody suite to be booked in.

PS Ratana was one of several custody sergeants who was working at the centre and had gone to check on the welfare of De Zoysa when he was shot.

The popular officer was only two months away from retiring, having served the community with distinction since 1991.

De Zoysa shot himself in the neck during the incident and was left with brain damage.

Following a change in his condition in June last year, De Zoysa was charged with murder, possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition.

According to a report drafted by forensic psychiatrist Dr Nigel Blackwood ‘in all likelihood, the defendant is fit to plead or will be fit to plead,’ the court heard.

Prosecutor Jocelyn Ledward earlier told the court that De Zoysa ‘discharged four shots’ on the night in question, the first of which killed Sgt Ratana.

The fourth and final shot hit De Zoysa in the neck, causing his current injuries.

De Zoysa has been under police guard ever since the shooting as he continues to be treated for his self-inflicted life-changing injuries.

Sgt Ratana planned to propose to Su Bushby, his partner of six years. Ms Bushby described Sgt Ratana as a ‘gentle giant’.

The officer had planned to travel across Europe on his motorbike before returning home to carry on coaching at East Grinstead rugby club.

East Grinstead Rugby Club and the Metropolitan Police Service unveiled a special memorial silhouette of Matt Ratana.

On Saturday, 3 July 2021, at East Grinstead Rugby Club, West Sussex, members, supporters and friends of the club came together with Matt’s work colleagues and friends to honour Matt’s life and achievements.

Officially unveiled by Su Bushby, Matt’s partner, Su bravely spoke of Matt’s passion for his “beloved game” and his “compassion for East Grinstead Rugby Club and the players”.

Speaking at the time, Ms Bushby said:

“I am filled with so much pride and honour to be here, but that also comes with a sense of mourning and deep sorrow that Matt is not with us today and that cannot be forgotten.

“However, we are here to celebrate Matt’s life and achievements and I am absolutely delighted to be part of this commemoration.“

“I want to talk about the man I knew and loved and what his beloved game meant to him. Since his death, I have been overwhelmed by the respect and kindness from his colleagues and players at all levels.

“The guy you loved to work with, a coach on the pitch but a best mate in the club house. A role model, a mentor and a friend…..my partner.”

“Matt’s true desire was to inspire people and develop rugby talent within the player. I didn’t just see a coach but someone who was knowledgeable, supportive, positive and respectful.”