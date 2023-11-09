Rochdale, England – Greater Manchester Police (GMP) Rochdale division has taken decisive action in response to the recent vandalism of the Rochdale Cenotaph, a monument that stands as a tribute to war veterans and a pillar of the community’s heritage.

Two teenagers were apprehended on Wednesday in association with the damage to the memorial, which is reported to have occurred on Tuesday, 7 November 2023. The suspects are currently being held for questioning on suspicion of racially aggravated criminal damage.

Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Round stated, “The Cenotaph means a lot to the community in Rochdale and the recent incidents have been deeply upsetting, particularly at a time when we should be honouring the memory of war veterans.”

He further emphasised the commitment of the GMP to address the incidents with the utmost seriousness and to work in concert with partners to ensure prompt legal action.

The arrest of the individuals underscores the message from the GMP that damaging or defacing war memorials is a serious offence that will meet with rigorous enforcement.

DCI Round expressed his hope that this swift action will not only reassure the local community but also serve as a deterrent to potential future acts of a similar nature.

Greater Manchester Police continue to seek further information regarding the events and encourage anyone with insights to come forward.

Reports can be filed by calling 101 and quoting incident 1294 of 07/11/23. In addition, anonymous tips can be relayed through the independent charity Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.

The incident comes at a particularly sensitive time as the nation approaches Remembrance Day, a time traditionally reserved for reflection and respect for those who have served.

The damage to the Rochdale Cenotaph, therefore, has not only caused physical damage to a respected landmark but has also struck a chord with the emotional sentiments of the community.

If you want to stay up-to-date with our stories and videos, please follow us on X for breaking news or sign up for our FREE newsletter. Remember to check out our YouTube channel by clicking HERE.