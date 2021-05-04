Maryland, US – A 23-month-old girl who fell out of a car and into a bay following a multi-vehicle collision in Ocean City, Maryland, is expected to make a full recovery thanks to a “humble hero” who jumped into the water to save her life, as reported by CNN.

In total, the emergency services took eight people to hospital following the pile-up on the Route 90 bridge at around 14:45 hours on Sunday 2nd May.

The car in which the toddler was travelling in ending up dangling off the guardrail of the bridge.

Firefighter Ryan Whittington told CNN that all eight patients, including the toddler and her rescuer, have been discharged from hospital.

Whittington said the man who saved the toddler is choosing to remain anonymous. The fire department is calling him the “humble hero” for his rescue.

Whittington said the man was driving on the bridge, and his car was also involved in the crash. The drivers pointed down to the Assawoman Bay, where he saw the girl lying in the water, face down.

“He just jumped into action,” said Whittington, adding that the water in that area is about 5 feet deep, and the jump was more than 25 feet.

“He saved a 23-month-old child. There’s no doubt in our mind that if he had not did what he did when he did it that we would be having a different headline to this story,” Whittington said.

Once the man had taken hold of the girl, the pair were rescued by boaters who had seen the crash.

Rob Korb, a life member of the Ocean City Fire Department and a senior deputy fire marshal in Worcester County, told CNN he “stumbled” on the incident while he was out and running errands.

“The real hero in this situation is the good Samaritan that jumped in to provide life saving measures for the infant. I’d like to shake his hand or buy him a beer or both someday,” Korb said.

Firefighters secured the vehicle with rescue tools, and paramedics treated several patients.

