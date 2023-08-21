In a remarkable act of animal welfare, officers from Greater Manchester Police (GMP) sprung into action on Sunday, 20th August 2023, to rescue a distressed Golden Labrador.

The poor creature had reportedly been confined inside a campervan for three harrowing days without any windows opened, raising major concerns about its wellbeing.

The situation came to light when GMP received a call at approximately 1.15 pm from an alarmed member of the public.

The caller reported the campervan’s stationary position for an extended period, noting the absence of any activity in or around the vehicle.

No individuals were spotted, deepening worries about the animal’s plight.

Without hesitation and prioritising the dog’s safety, one of the attending

officers decided to break the vehicle’s window to retrieve the distressed Labrador.

The rescued Labrador is receiving top-notch care and attention at one of Manchester’s renowned rescue centres.

While the dog recuperates from its ordeal, efforts are being intensified to locate its owner.

Chief Inspector of Neighbourhoods in CoM Central, Chris Boyd, said:

“It is just not acceptable to allow a dog to be in a vehicle on their own for even a couple of hours, let alone three days.

“When we found him, there were no open windows and, with it being quite warm today, this could have ended up a disaster. Dogs don’t respond to the heat like humans do, and as such, this lovely dog could have overheated.

“Even leaving a window open or a bowl of water is not good enough. Just don’t leave your dog on it’s own in a vehicle. If you are planning on being away from your vehicle, then don’t take the risk and leave your dog at home.”

