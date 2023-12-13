The Challenge of Inexperience

In a revealing statement, Steve James, Chair of Gloucestershire Police Federation, has highlighted a pressing issue facing Gloucestershire Police: the significant number of inexperienced officers within its ranks.

This concern emerges in the wake of Assistant Chief Constable Richard Ocone’s update on the force’s progression since emerging from special measures.

A Youthful Force Under Pressure

ACC Ocone’s remarks paint a picture of a force inundated with youthful, albeit inexperienced, officers who also face the added pressure of academic requirements.

“We’ve got a really inexperienced workforce. We’ve got high workload demands on those young officers because they are required to do a degree, generally,” Ocone stated.

A recent report indicates a national trend, with officers having less than five years of service poised to constitute nearly 40% of the police workforce by next year.

This figure is even more striking in Gloucestershire, with an estimated 80% of frontline response officers falling into this category.

The Impact of Rapid Recruitment

The issue, as Steve elaborates, is twofold. Firstly, the swift recruitment process, necessary to replenish numbers lost a decade ago, resulted in a workforce lacking in both job and life experience.

Secondly, the demographic shift towards younger officers, driven by the Police Constable Degree Apprenticeship pathway, means a reduced pool of candidates with diverse work and life backgrounds.

The Dilemma of Pay and Retention

Compounding this challenge is the issue of low pay, which not only hampers the recruitment of older, potentially more experienced officers but also affects retention.

Experienced officers find little financial or professional incentive to remain in frontline response roles, which are both demanding and often thankless.

“It’s a demanding role, and officers can burn out just at the point where they get to their peak effectiveness,” Steve notes.

Rising Workload and Public Expectations

The situation is exacerbated by significant workload demands across all areas of policing, with forces nationwide needing help to meet the expectations set by the government and society.

The public, accustomed to a certain level of policing effectiveness based on past benchmarks, may not fully grasp the impact of this experience gap.

Conclusion: Navigating a Challenging Landscape

Gloucestershire Police, like many other forces, is navigating a complex landscape.

Balancing the need for rapid recruitment with the cultivation of experienced officers while managing growing demands and expectations is no small feat.

Indeed, many have suggested that this is one of the reasons why so many forces are in so-called ‘special measures’.

Ultimately, the current government previously culled too many experienced officers at a time when demand was increasing.

And now, they have tried to replace the officers they got rid of with inexperienced officers who are expected to deal with complex incidents without having the benefit of calling on the experience of long-serving officers.

The Federation’s insights reveal a critical aspect of modern policing challenges – an inexperienced workforce striving to maintain public safety and order in an increasingly demanding environment.

