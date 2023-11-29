A Gloucestershire Constabulary officer, PC Miles Caffull, is scheduled to appear in Worcester Magistrates’ Court tomorrow, facing multiple charges related to driving offences.

The charges include three counts of driving while disqualified and three counts of using a motor vehicle without third-party insurance.

Offences While on Duty

The charges against PC Caffull, a response officer based in Gloucester, span from 26 May 2023 to 16 June 2023.

Notably, these offences involve the use of police vehicles while he was on duty.

Background of the Charges

PC Caffull, aged 26, was disqualified from driving in May 2023 after accumulating 12 points on his licence due to speeding offences.

The officer failed to disclose these offences and the subsequent disqualification to the Gloucestershire Constabulary.

Disclosure and Suspension

The officer was suspended from duty in June this year after he disclosed the speeding offences and his disqualification to the Constabulary.

This led to an investigation by the Constabulary’s Professional Standards Department.

Legal Proceedings and Professional Standards Investigation

As a result of the investigation, PC Caffull has been charged and remains subject to ongoing misconduct proceedings.

Court Appearance

The officer is expected to enter his plea at the plea hearing scheduled for tomorrow, Thursday, 30 November, at Worcester Magistrates' Court.

