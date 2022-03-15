A friend of a London based paramedic who passed away suddenly has set up a JustGiving page to help support her two young children.

32-year-old Carla Gray passed away on Wednesday 16th February.

Carla joined the London Ambulance Service in 2015, initially working as a Trainee Emergency Ambulance Crew out of Deptford Group.

Carla Gray passed away suddenly last month

She progressed to Emergency Ambulance Crew level in June 2016 and moved to Greenwich Group two years later.

Carla had become a Newly-Qualified Paramedic only last month. She leaves behind two young children; Elliot, 14 and Isla, 4

Carla Gray with her daughter

Paying tribute to Carla, Emma Found said:

‘Carla showed her dedication, empathy and compassion through her job as a paramedic with the London Ambulance Service.

‘Working, what must have felt like endless shifts, to ensure that she could care for the two most important things in her life, Elliott and Isla.

‘Carla always wanted the best for her two babies who she adored and they loved her just as much.

‘Now unfortunately it has fallen onto her family to bring up these beautiful children who have also sadly been separated following this tragic event.

‘Our hearts are all breaking for them so we are looking to raise money for their future.

‘Any support or donations would be greatly appreciated.

‘Nothing will be able to take away the pain this family are feeling but by coming together and offering some support we can ease any financial burden and hopefully provide a brighter future for Elliott and Isla.’

If you would like to contribute to the crowdfunding campaign, then please click HERE