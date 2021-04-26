Four teenage boys have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two girls were stabbed in an incident in Lambeth this afternoon.
A spokesperson for the Met Police said that officers were called at 16:41hrs on Sunday, 25 April, to reports of an assault on Norwood Road, SE27.
999 response team officers and the London Ambulance Service attended.
When the emergency services arrived on the scene, they found two girls, aged 16 and 17, who were found suffering from stab injuries.
The London Ambulance Service took both teenage girls to a south London hospital.
The younger victim’s condition has now been assessed as serious but stable, whilst the second victim’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.
The Met confirmed that both victims are known to each other and that their families have been made aware.
Four boys, all aged between 16 and 17, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and are in police custody.
Detective Sergeant Rob Merrett, Central South Command Unit, said:
“This is a shocking incident involving two young female victims, one of whom remains seriously ill in hospital. It has understandably caused considerable alarm in the community.
“Officers responded immediately when the 999 call was received. Two boys were quickly apprehended near the scene, and urgent enquiries led to two other males being arrested later on at addresses in Lambeth.
“All four are now in custody and my team are conducting a thorough investigation to establish what has led to this unacceptable violence. I urge anyone who has information, pictures and video that could assist us to make contact immediately.
“It is imperative that we work with the community to fully establish what has happened here and bring any offenders to justice.”
Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference Cad 4970/25Apr. To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Before you go...
We need your help. As former emergency services & armed forces personnel, we pride ourselves on bringing you important, fast-moving and breaking news stories which are free from the negative bias which is often directed at the emergency services by some sections of the mainstream media.
One of the reasons we started 'Emergency Services News' was because we became tired of reading badly informed stories about the emergency services which seemed only ever to highlight negative aspects of the job.
We want to be the unheard voice of the remarkable men and women who serve in the emergency services, NHS and armed forces. And with around 500k page views each month, we are getting there!
As income from ads, the mainstay source of income for most publishers, continues to decline; we need the help of our readers.
And remember, if you have a service, product or job vacancy that you would like to promote to our large readership, then you can buy advertising space in our articles.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
Let us know what you think in the comments below