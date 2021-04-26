Four teenage boys have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two girls were stabbed in an incident in Lambeth this afternoon.

A spokesperson for the Met Police said that officers were called at 16:41hrs on Sunday, 25 April, to reports of an assault on Norwood Road, SE27.

999 response team officers and the London Ambulance Service attended.

When the emergency services arrived on the scene, they found two girls, aged 16 and 17, who were found suffering from stab injuries.

The London Ambulance Service took both teenage girls to a south London hospital.

The younger victim’s condition has now been assessed as serious but stable, whilst the second victim’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

The Met confirmed that both victims are known to each other and that their families have been made aware.

Four boys, all aged between 16 and 17, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and are in police custody.

Detective Sergeant Rob Merrett, Central South Command Unit, said:

“This is a shocking incident involving two young female victims, one of whom remains seriously ill in hospital. It has understandably caused considerable alarm in the community.

“Officers responded immediately when the 999 call was received. Two boys were quickly apprehended near the scene, and urgent enquiries led to two other males being arrested later on at addresses in Lambeth.

“All four are now in custody and my team are conducting a thorough investigation to establish what has led to this unacceptable violence. I urge anyone who has information, pictures and video that could assist us to make contact immediately.

“It is imperative that we work with the community to fully establish what has happened here and bring any offenders to justice.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference Cad 4970/25Apr. To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.